His boots are meant for budgeting and that's just what they'll do.
Minister of Finance Travis Toews says his "Budget shoes" fit just fine and so does the upcoming plan for Alberta's finances
"When I table Budget 2023 next week, you will see how we have moved Alberta further into the black and are working to secure the province's future," Toews said.
On Thursday, Toews released a new video on social media showing him cleaning a pair of old cowboy boots which it appears he plans to wear during the tabling of the budget.
"I had the privilege of presenting Alberta's first balanced budget in over a decade," Toews said.
"This year. I'm proud to move this province further into the black."
Toews then admitted that's why for Budget 2023 he is not blowing money on new budget day shoes or boots.
"These will do just fine through Budget 2023," Toews said.
"I want to make wise spending decisions."
Toews said that is why he committed to ensuring Alberta's spending stays measured and sustainable.
"That we maintain a strong balance sheet."
Toews said a good pair of boots should be snug and secure and can't be too tight.
The 2023 Alberta budget will come down the pipe on Feb. 28.
For the first time in over a decade in 2021-2022 Alberta presented a balanced budget and forecasted it would have modest surpluses for each of the next three fiscal years.
During its release, the UCP government claimed Alberta Health’s total operating expense budget will grow by a total of $1.8 billion by 2024-25.
During last year's budget, the UCP claimed it strengthened the province's health care system, and got more Albertans back to work.
The 2022-23 surplus is now forecast to be $12.3 billion, up $11.8 billion from Budget 2022. This includes previously announced affordability measures, such as indexation of the personal income tax system, the fuel tax pause and utility rebates, and additional revenue and expense measures.
"Like a good pair of boots, it's important that you have enough fiscal room and flexibility in the budget," Toews said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Alberta moving budget into the black is an excellent move in support of independence!
Hilarious how this man still has his job after speaking against how harmful the Sovereignty Act was going to be. Politics is a gong show.
