Budget office investigates costs of failed asylum claims by illegal immigrants

The Parliamentary Budget Office is embarking on an inquiry into the financial implications of failed asylum claims by illegal immigrants, seeking to update figures dating back to 2018 that placed expenses at up to $33,700 per person, contingent upon lengthy appeals.Blacklock's Reporter said, in a letter addressed to the Department of Immigration, Budget Officer Yves Giroux outlined the scope of the investigation, requesting comprehensive data on the total cost to the Immigration and Refugee Board, the average cost per asylum claimant for each step of the process and projections regarding future costs related to asylum claimants.Giroux also sought information on the maximum number of appeals one asylum claimant can file, along with the average number of appeals per claimant. Responses to these inquiries are expected by May 3, with the findings slated for publication later in the summer."The Budget Office's primary objectives include providing timely and effective analysis to the Senate and House of Commons, as well as promoting greater budget transparency and accountability," Giroux emphasized in his letter. "However, the degree to which this is possible depends largely on free and timely access to quality information held by government departments."A 2018 report by the Budget Office highlighted federal expenses averaging $14,321 per illegal immigrant, with costs escalating to $33,700 depending on the duration of appeals. Analysts projected that per migrant costs would increase over time, primarily due to longer wait times for migrants to complete the entire asylum claim process.Conservative MP Larry Maguire, who initially requested the 2018 costing, underscored the significant financial strain imposed by illegal immigration on provincial budgets and municipal resources. He stressed the urgent need for transparency regarding the total costs incurred.During testimony at the Senate national finance committee last December 7, Department of Immigration managers disclosed that room and board for illegal immigrants and refugee claimants in the previous year amounted to $769 million.