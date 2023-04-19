Justin Trudeau
Budget Officer Yves Giroux said the Trudeau government may have “lost control of its spending,” as the department of Finance forecasts half a trillion dollar budgets for the next several years with deficits until at least 2028.

“The government projects $500 billion in annual spending over the next two or three years,” Giroux testified at the Senate National Finance committee.

