Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan seeks another 40 candidates

The Buffalo Party, formerly Wexit Saskatchewan, is making a public appeal to fill the final two-thirds of its candidate list.In an email to supporters, leader Phil Zajac said the party was "very happy with the first round of candidate elections" but needed another 40 to vie in all 61 ridings in the provincial election expected October 26."The federal government does not want the people of Saskatchewan to enjoy the lifestyle that we have created here, through hard work and perseverance. We can fight drought, floods, horrible events, but we should not have to fight our own federal government at every turn," Zajac said.Zajac, who hails from Estevan, pointed out the base pay of an MLA was $106,384."We have passed a policy to reject all UN accords and to eliminate the carbon tax 100%. Ensure education is teaching the building blocks of education and removing PST to help the people of the province while everyone is struggling," he wrote."Most people in Saskatchewan are genuinely kind and don't like to rock the boat. They may become upset or even angry at certain policies that affect their business, church or school, but don't know how to stop it. This is where you come in. Join us and make a difference!"Zajac also invited people to volunteer in constituency associations. He said the party will be an "effective force after the next election" but had already made a difference."The Sask. Party keeps implementing policies that we have passed because they are so reasonable and common sense that they can't ignore them," Zajac wrote."The SUP (Sask. United Party) have no official policies yet, but are contemplating mimicking many of our plans for the future."The NDP know that we are already more of an opposition party then they will ever be."Those interested are invited to email the party at info@buffalopartybpsk.ca or call Zajac by cell at (306)-461-5533.