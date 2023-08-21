A pair of alleged drug dealers ignored officials to leave the NWT after the evacuation order was issued for noon Friday and have now ended up in the law's hands.
On Saturday, shortly after 5 a.m., the Yellowknife RCMP said it conducted a traffic stop on Franklin Avenue.
During the traffic stop, officers located approximately two ounces of crack cocaine. While the officers were conducting the road-side investigation the male driver attempted to grab a large hunting knife that was concealed in the vehicle.
Police said the male was arrested and handcuffed without any injuries.
Both the 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Fort Good Hope, are in custody.
"They will be released, later today (Monday), on conditions not to be in Yellowknife for the duration of the Evacuation Order," the Yellowknife RCMP said.
"They will be transported to an evacuation departure location on release. Charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking are pending."
The Yellowknife RCMP said it also responded to six reports of suspicious persons, two reports of break-and-enter and one false alarm complaint.
All of the calls were immediately investigated and none of them were determined to be break and enters.
“The calls are coming in from essential personnel who have remained in Yellowknife and are doing an excellent job of keeping watch over their neighbourhoods,” said Cpl. Matt Halstead from NWT RCMP Media Relations.
“The RCMP has also received a number of complaints from people who are evacuated but are seeing people or movement on doorbell cameras or security cameras. These calls are appreciated and we will follow up on every one of them.”
There were no reports of any fires having been set within the community.
