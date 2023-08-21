Pair of drug dealers booted from YK

During the traffic stop, officers located approximately two ounces of crack cocaine.

 Canva

A pair of alleged drug dealers ignored officials to leave the NWT after the evacuation order was issued for noon Friday and have now ended up in the law's hands.

On Saturday, shortly after 5 a.m., the Yellowknife RCMP said it conducted a traffic stop on Franklin Avenue.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.