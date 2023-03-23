A Calgarian has been charged with drug trafficking offences after Coutts border crossing officers seized methamphetamine with an estimated wholesale value of $3.6 million.
In a joint operation across multiple police forces — known as the Integrated Border Enforcement Team — the drugs weighing 300 kg were discovered and seized by Canada Border Services Agency officers on Feb. 19, 2023.
The methamphetamine was discovered hidden in boxes at the rear of the commercial vehicle during a secondary examination.
Paramjit Laroyia, 49, was charged the following day with three offences related to drug smuggling. He's due to appear in Lethbridge court Thursday.
“This seizure serves as an important reminder of IBET's effectiveness in disrupting drug smuggling operations. By intercepting these drugs, we have diverted millions of dollars in illegal profits and prevented the distribution of methamphetamine to our communities," said Supt. Sean Boser, OIC of Federal Policing–Calgary.
CBSA Director Benjamin Tame added: “CBSA officers are committed to detecting and intercepting illegal narcotics and other dangerous goods from entering Canada. This significant methamphetamine seizure, one of the agency’s largest in the last five years, is a great example of our officers’ resolve in keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
