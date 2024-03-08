Calgarians charged in BC jewelry store robbery that left one victim shot

Surrey RCMP announced the arrest of two men and one woman in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on February 18, at a jewellery store in Guildford. The incident, which involved shots fired, left one victim injured but with non-life-threatening injuries.The Surrey RCMP responded to the incident at 6:23 p.m., after receiving reports of shots fired at a jewellery store in the 15200-block of 101 Ave. Despite the quick response, the suspects had already fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived.Following the incident, the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took charge of the investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects. Their efforts culminated in the arrest of two individuals in Calgary on February 27. Michael Onischuk, 36, and Larrissa Cowan, 32, now face multiple charges, including robbery using a restricted firearm, aggravated assault, intent to maim with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both individuals have been remanded until their next court appearance.Additionally, a 33-year-old male suspect from Vancouver was arrested in Langley on March 1 for robbery with a firearm. However, he was subsequently released without charges pending further investigation.The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit continues its efforts to locate and apprehend all suspects involved in the armed robbery. This includes executing search warrants in multiple locations as part of the ongoing investigation."As criminals continue to work across seemingly imaginary borders, the Surrey RCMP will continue to use all investigative tools and policing partnerships to seek them out," said RCMP Insp. Inspector Darren SchneiderSchneider expressed gratitude to the various law enforcement agencies that collaborated on the case, including the Calgary Police Service, Vancouver Police Department, Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Services, North Vancouver RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and Hope RCMP.