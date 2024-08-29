Calgary cops warn about nude serial sex attacker

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of sexually-motivated crimes in the city's southwest and downtown regions. The suspect, described as a man in his mid-30s with a light-to-medium skin tone, medium build, black hair, and facial stubble or a beard, is linked to a random sexual assault and multiple indecent exposure incidents.The initial assault took place around 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 10, when three women were walking along a pathway in the 900 block of Ridge Rd. S.W. A nude man suddenly emerged and grabbed one of the women in a sexual manner. Fortunately, the victim managed to break free and immediately contacted the police.As the investigation has progressed, authorities now believe this suspect is connected to at least three other incidents of indecent exposure reported between Sunday, July 7, and Tuesday, August 13. These incidents occurred in public spaces, including pathways and downtown areas, where victims were startled by a nude or partially clothed man emerging from bushes or other hiding spots.The suspect appears to be targeting individuals during late evening or very early morning hours, prowling or hiding in yards, alleys, and public green spaces.Police are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or behavior immediately by calling 9-1-1. Additionally, anyone who may have recorded the suspect on security cameras or cell phones, or who has information regarding his identity, is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.