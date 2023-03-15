The City of Calgary announced an expansion to its Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program, an effort to try to get more people into the downtown core with two new incentive programs.
The programs will give grants to building owners to convert empty office space to hotels, schools and performing arts spaces, adding to its earlier grant program to give money to building owners to convert offices to residential units.
The city also announced a demolition program for buildings not suitable for conversion.
"What happens downtown has a direct impact on our city's livability and economic success in terms of revenue, tax base and ability to provide services," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a statement.
"The Downtown Development Incentive Program has been incredibly successful so far and we are already one-third of the way to our 10-year goal of removing six-million square feet of empty office space. As the demand for urban living remains high, the natural next step is to expand the program to develop both more residential units as well as projects that create amenities and services for residents close by."
The city claims the new conversion categories “will encourage a more diverse mix of amenities and services downtown that will make downtown more attractive to live in and visit. We are also streamlining the program’s approval process by increasing the internal approvals threshold from $10 million to $15 million. This speeds up the approval process for larger projects, up to 200,000 square feet, by removing the need for council approval. Increasing this threshold reduces risk for applicants and speeds up project approvals.”
Imagine, says the city, the influx of students downtown, supporting downtown’s “vibrancy during all hours of the day,” supporting existing businesses and would encourage new businesses to be established.
Imagine, says the city, the creation of new public amenity space replacing the towers, adding it’s prepared to throw $3 million at the demolition program.
There are a lot of holes in the city’s plan that escape common sense, says a group called Common Sense Calgary CSC), which bills itself as non-partisan and advocating on issues important to the citizens of Calgary.
In a newsletter sent out on Wednesday, the group said, “the best thing the city could do for downtown revitalization is to ensure people can actually get around safely,” targetting the transit system, “stabbings, slashings, fights, open drug use, brawls, and countless random attacks; the horrendous state of Calgary’s transit system is unbelievable.”
A recent poll showed 17% of people are avoiding using transit entirely due to safety concerns, with even more refusing to ride at night or alone, says CSC.
“At bus stops, on buses, at train stations and on trains, it seems like we now hear about some new horrific incident every day, (including) a man shot with a flare gun during a brawl involving knives and pipes; an elderly, visually impaired man slashed in the neck on a train; young woman attacked with a hatchet, and; four people attacked with a machete.”
“And that’s just the stuff that makes the news. Social media is full of regular reports of threats, intimidation, thefts, and violence, often involving people openly using drugs in and around the transit system.”
Council’s response has been anything but common sense, says CSC.
“First, there was a karaoke bus. It was touted as a way to “bring some fun to your commute.” Horrible renditions of the karaoke classic “I Will Survive” take on a whole new meaning when you’re literally worried for your personal safety,” it says in the newsletter.
“Then, there was the trivia bus. Here’s a quiz question for you — what’s a terrifying way to get downtown that you wouldn’t use, even if it was free? The Ctrain!," adding children can ride transit for free, “but no one wants to take their kids on transit, even with a chaperone, let alone let them ride by themselves. Adult Calgarians don’t even want to ride by themselves!”
CSC says the city must crack down on criminal activity on transit and in the core, citing the city’s own statistics that show a 53% increase since 2019.”
CSC says it understands the issues the city is facing with drug addiction, mental health, and homelessness are complex problems, and it’s all for new and innovative approaches to address these challenges.
“But a more compassionate approach to social disorder can’t come at the expense of basic public safety.
“Declaring a climate emergency was the mayor’s number one priority upon getting elected; we think it’s high time council got serious about something that is actually their job.”
“It's time for Calgary council to declare a Transit Safety Emergency.”
CSC has a petition you can join telling council to get serious about public safety.
