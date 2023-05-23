Ward 11 councillor Kourtney Penner, who lists her pronouns as she/her on her Twitter account, posted a series of three comments in regard to the decision to ban fireworks:
Post #1
“1/ A day that marks 100 years of the Chinese Immigration Act and calls from the Indigenous community to note that Canada Day historically is for and by white people and indigenous people weren’t acknowledged as Canadians for years, does warrant a look at how we celebrate.”
And then this bombshell:
“2/ Council didn’t make this decision and if we were to reverse it, it would do nothing more than discredit the voices who asked for a different kind of celebration. Reversing this decision would be upholding colonialism and racism.”
A comment from Common Sense Calgary drew a third response from Penner. Common Sense Calgary wrote, “How about we put an end to this nonsense immediately, and force City Hall to reverse course and bring back fireworks now, this year? If you agree, sign our petition calling on Calgary Council to Bring Back Fireworks On Canada Day by clicking here.
And Penner’s response:
“3/ This isn’t nonsense. It’s being actively anti-racist, working at truth and reconciliation, and being responsive to the diverse community Calgary is. Nonsense is ignoring that Canada Day can be more than what you think you’re entitled to.”
Cue the firestorm on Twitter:
From Melissa: “Don't you love it when the city council starts blaming indigenous people for their stupid decisions.”
“Well She/her it is your decision and it's based on empty virtue signalling,” offered CardinalWayne.
From @basia_porter: “Don’t be using others as an excuse for your dumb decisions. Canada Day is about Canada and ALL Canadians celebrating being Canadian! I hope people stand up to this and celebrate how they always have.”
Alan wrote, “Why are anti-white racists like this allowed to spew their racist beliefs and ruin Canada Day for the rest of us who love our country?”
And April said: ‘Something doesn't compute here. You are cancelling the fireworks because of "colonialism" but you are going ahead with some sort of pyrotechnic light show? How exactly does this achieve the goal of atoning for past sins?”
“And when is all this endless atoning going to end? The self-flagellation that Canadians are constantly engaging in is really quite unseemly. The past cannot be changed and there is no need to constantly wallow in it. Canadians have every good reason to be proud of their country and its achievements. You do not need to continue walloping people over the head for some sort of collective guilt. Your actions are divisive.”
“It is obvious you've been imbibing CRT bulls--- and now feel the need to put the "privileged white people" in their place, in what is obviously one big, shallow virtue signal. Canadians of all backgrounds have a lot to be proud of and should be able to CELEBRATE that in the biggest way possible.”
“There are also many new Canadians that come here from all over the world... some have escaped totalitarian regimes and others came for economic opportunity for which they are grateful and would like to celebrate.
“So stop shaming the country and get over yourself. If you want to help indigenous people, do something concrete like solve the lack of clean drinking water on reserves instead of engaging in these shallow demonstrations of guilt which don't in fact accomplish anything.”
“Just stop it.”
Apparently, Penner did just that. There was so response from her about the comments.
Many politicians are confusing their roles with that of a cult leader.
The 'woke' Calgary mayor and councillors are overstepping their boundaries. Their job is to conduct city municipal business instead of telling us not to be proud of being a Canadian. Courtney Penner is clearly a racist by promoting hate toward white people and should be fired immediately. How about immigrants who chose to come to this country? Should they have to travel outside of Calgary to celebrate their new country's birthday? If Indigenous people didn't feel like Canadians then that is on them, not the citizens of Canada. I feel like getting my hands on some fireworks and setting them off on Canada day.
