Kourtney Penner

Kourtney Penner

 Courtesy Twitter

Last week, the City of Calgary announced there will not be a traditional fireworks display on Canada Day and it got one city councillor into a firestorm on Twitter.

Calgary is ending the fireworks display due to "cultural sensitivities related to ongoing efforts at truth and reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations." They also note that July 1st marks an anniversary of Canada's admittedly terrible Chinese Immigration Act from a century ago. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Many politicians are confusing their roles with that of a cult leader.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

The 'woke' Calgary mayor and councillors are overstepping their boundaries. Their job is to conduct city municipal business instead of telling us not to be proud of being a Canadian. Courtney Penner is clearly a racist by promoting hate toward white people and should be fired immediately. How about immigrants who chose to come to this country? Should they have to travel outside of Calgary to celebrate their new country's birthday? If Indigenous people didn't feel like Canadians then that is on them, not the citizens of Canada. I feel like getting my hands on some fireworks and setting them off on Canada day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.