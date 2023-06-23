Calgary view

This image of downtown Calgary, featuring the Mission and Cliff Bungalow neighbourhoods, was captured by drone in 2017.

 Courtesy Ed Middleton/CBC

Calgary is the seventh most liveable city in the world, tied with Geneva, but falling from third one year ago, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2023 Liveability Index.

“With COVID restrictions diminished, the 2023 survey (conducted between February 13 and March 12) shows a noticeable improvement across the world,” said the EIU in a Thursday report. 

