Emergency room

Emergency room 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A group of Calgary emergency room physicians have demanded Alberta political parties listen to their concerns about the state of healthcare and called for them to act. 

"Despite our best efforts to provide comprehensive and accessible care 24-hours a day and seven-days a week, we are increasingly unable to do so," said the emergency room physicians in a Wednesday letter to fellow Albertans. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(15) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

The same health care system that has been predictably on the verge of collapse whenever an election is close at hand.....this brinkmanship has been going on for decades.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Another political hit job, from NDP supporters, they just happen to be doctors.

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

Watch for a huge out cry on Monday night when Rachel is kicked to the curb.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

One thing WS fails at a lot on its reporting, is providing the "other side" of the story on important items like this. That is what good reporters should do. Don't just parrot the letter. Dig, research and inform.

Vipond is a medical hitman for the WEF and the jab-poison agenda. I realize many at WS are pro-jab sheeple, however you should STILL do your readers the courtesy of letting them know the underlying agenda tied to these doctors.

There is a much easier explanation for Dr shortages....and that IS THE FACT THAT MANY LEFT/RETIRED WHEN FORCED TO GET THE JAB-POISON. That little nugget of truth is certainly more relevant than the verbal diarrhea coming from Vipond et al, largely because that is EXACTLY what Vipond helped cause.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Be your own doctor.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

If Dr. Joe Vipond is worried about the state of healthcare in Alberta, I know there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Hiccup
Hiccup

Dr. Joe Vipond, I knew this criminal would have his signature on this BS.

Joe is the WEF's commissar for YYC. Don't forget this trash doctor was a local MSM regular drumming up COVID fear during the scamedemic.

Oh yeah and remember our last election when Greta showed-up (foreign interference) and she stayed at Joe's house. Anything with Joe's name against it is very slanted. Don't forget this piece of trash's name.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Vipond. Nuff said.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Maybe they should ask about Dr. Nagase’s whereabouts?

Crickets

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Our public health care system needs to collapse.

It has become incompetent, ineffective, grossly expensive and worst of all corrupt.

Report Add Reply
mppower
mppower

As soon as I saw Joe Vipond's name on this you can bet it was started by the NDP. They have been shouting from the roof all this campaign about health care and blaming Danielle Smith who in six months did more for HC than Notley did in four years. Health care will not improve doesn't matter who wins election as long as Trudeau is bringing in half a million immigrants a year expecting free health care. NDP can shout all they want but that group of incompetents couldn't run a pissup in a brewery.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

The reasons provided by these health care “professionals” is pure horse excrement. What’s really happening is that all-cause mortality in Alberta is at a record high (it’s a fact, look it up). People are sick and dying everywhere you go. Why? Because of the poison mRNA jabs these same “professionals” tell you that you need 6 or 7 of (I’m losing count) in order to be healthy. The correlation between the jabs and the deaths is crystal clear. And it impacts health care workers also - Dr. William Makis has well documented all the abnormal MD deaths in Canada. And let’s not forget all the health care workers who were forced out if their jobs due to vaccine mandates and who never returned. Also many have quit in disgust over the blind “protocol following” that is replacing actual heath care.

Add it all up: more sick people + fewer people to treat them = a healthcare crisis OF THEIR OWN CREATION.

If the Covid-crazy NDP get in, they will only make things exponentially worse - look at what the BC NDP is doing to health care workers who won’t follow their agenda.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Maybe the doctors would be able to help more patients if they weren't so busy playing political games during an election. I don't have a ton of sympathy, the doctors should take charge and make some changes instead of blaming others.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The think the sympathy you are seeking is in the dictionary, somewhere between shi. and syphilis. Just this morning I was picking up something from an AHS hospital and a big orange sign states "Masks Are Still Required" . AHS is so far behind the science I felt like asking if they are still using leeches and studying chicken entrails for diagnosis.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.