A group of Calgary emergency room physicians have demanded Alberta political parties listen to their concerns about the state of healthcare and called for them to act.
"Despite our best efforts to provide comprehensive and accessible care 24-hours a day and seven-days a week, we are increasingly unable to do so," said the emergency room physicians in a Wednesday letter to fellow Albertans.
There were 192 doctors who signed onto the letter. Some of these ER physicians were Dr. Ahmed Saleh, Dr. Shawn Dowling, and Dr. Joe Vipond.
The letter said signs of a crisis are everywhere. The wait times in Calgary’s ERs have skyrocketed, with patients some times waiting up to 15 hours to be seen by a doctor.
Every one of these patients and their families has a personal story. The doctors said they have “devoted ourselves and our careers to caring for our fellow citizens, and our inability to help them in a timely or effective manner causes significant distress.”
The letter went on to say the erosion of ERs is a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath and poor government policy. There are three critical areas which impact patient care: lack of access to primary care, lack of hospital beds, and healthcare labour shortages.
Four years ago, the letter said there were enough family doctors for every Calgarian. Fast forward to now and it is estimated 650,000 Albertans are without a family doctor.
Through the payment structure imposed by Alberta Health, family doctors are discouraged from working in family medicine clinics and are incentivized to work in specialty roles. This has led to a loss of family doctors to other provinces and countries, to private clinics, and to hourly positions paid outside of family medicine.
The letter said Alberta’s ability to attract new doctors is disheartening. There were 42 residency training spaces in family medicine which went unfilled this year after the first round of matching.
When patients are unable to access a family doctor for their medical concerns, it said they present to the ERs as their last resort, seeking help. Patients are often sicker than they would have been had they received timely, comprehensive care from a family doctor.
The letter continued by saying Calgary hospitals often function at more than 100% capacity. This is a complex problem with multiple causes, but it is exacerbated by many patients admitted to the hospital who are unable to be discharged due to a lack of long-term care spaces.
While a patient might be admitted to an inpatient hospital bed, they will remain in the ER as an emergency in-patient (EIP). On an average day in Calgary, it said EIPs occupy one-quarter of the beds.
When these patients remain in the ER, their care is delayed and puts increased demand on nurses. This can cause unfavourable nurse-to-patient ratios and competing demands for their time.
The Alberta government has hinted at a nursing pay cut. The letter said this has led to many experienced ER nurses decreasing to part-time work, going to work in other provinces or countries, or leaving altogether, creating a shortage.
A lack of available nurses means while doctors may be available to see patients, safe, private areas to do so are unavailable. As a result, patients wait extra hours to be seen.
The letter said ER doctors are witnessing burnout among their colleagues. Many doctors are choosing to leave for other areas of medicine.
It asked for the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services to recognize the crisis. This crisis will require resources and innovative solutions to move forward.
The physicians concluded by saying there is “an election fast approaching, and we hope that healthcare is a top priority for political parties and for voters.”
“The health of our population depends on this,” they said.
“It is our sincere hope that whomever forms the next government will begin the process of repair, starting with the restoration of what was once a respectful relationship with frontline healthcare workers.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded to the letter by saying she has made healthcare reform a top priority.
“I have been hearing many of the same concerns the doctors raise, which is why we knew we had to deal with it,” said Smith.
“I put in an official administrator, and we got to work talking to nurses, doctors, paramedics, other health professionals.”
Smith said she has implemented these healthcare workers’ ideas and has started to see results. Hospital and ambulance wait times have gone down.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced on May 13 her party would give signing bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract healthcare workers to the province if elected.
“The UCP (United Conservative Party) have a plan to sell off hospitals, but we have a plan to staff them,” said Notley.
NDP pledging $10,000 signing bonuses as part of plan to attract more doctors and nurses, while adding 10,000 post-secondary spaces for health care professions.
There will be $70 million dedicated to signing bonuses for attracting frontline healthcare. Additionally, $375 million will be spent over three years to add spaces in schools across the province.
(15) comments
The same health care system that has been predictably on the verge of collapse whenever an election is close at hand.....this brinkmanship has been going on for decades.
Another political hit job, from NDP supporters, they just happen to be doctors.
Watch for a huge out cry on Monday night when Rachel is kicked to the curb.
One thing WS fails at a lot on its reporting, is providing the "other side" of the story on important items like this. That is what good reporters should do. Don't just parrot the letter. Dig, research and inform.
Vipond is a medical hitman for the WEF and the jab-poison agenda. I realize many at WS are pro-jab sheeple, however you should STILL do your readers the courtesy of letting them know the underlying agenda tied to these doctors.
There is a much easier explanation for Dr shortages....and that IS THE FACT THAT MANY LEFT/RETIRED WHEN FORCED TO GET THE JAB-POISON. That little nugget of truth is certainly more relevant than the verbal diarrhea coming from Vipond et al, largely because that is EXACTLY what Vipond helped cause.
Be your own doctor.
If Dr. Joe Vipond is worried about the state of healthcare in Alberta, I know there is absolutely nothing to worry about.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Dr. Joe Vipond, I knew this criminal would have his signature on this BS.
Joe is the WEF's commissar for YYC. Don't forget this trash doctor was a local MSM regular drumming up COVID fear during the scamedemic.
Oh yeah and remember our last election when Greta showed-up (foreign interference) and she stayed at Joe's house. Anything with Joe's name against it is very slanted. Don't forget this piece of trash's name.
Vipond. Nuff said.
Maybe they should ask about Dr. Nagase’s whereabouts?
Crickets
Our public health care system needs to collapse.
It has become incompetent, ineffective, grossly expensive and worst of all corrupt.
As soon as I saw Joe Vipond's name on this you can bet it was started by the NDP. They have been shouting from the roof all this campaign about health care and blaming Danielle Smith who in six months did more for HC than Notley did in four years. Health care will not improve doesn't matter who wins election as long as Trudeau is bringing in half a million immigrants a year expecting free health care. NDP can shout all they want but that group of incompetents couldn't run a pissup in a brewery.
The reasons provided by these health care “professionals” is pure horse excrement. What’s really happening is that all-cause mortality in Alberta is at a record high (it’s a fact, look it up). People are sick and dying everywhere you go. Why? Because of the poison mRNA jabs these same “professionals” tell you that you need 6 or 7 of (I’m losing count) in order to be healthy. The correlation between the jabs and the deaths is crystal clear. And it impacts health care workers also - Dr. William Makis has well documented all the abnormal MD deaths in Canada. And let’s not forget all the health care workers who were forced out if their jobs due to vaccine mandates and who never returned. Also many have quit in disgust over the blind “protocol following” that is replacing actual heath care.
Add it all up: more sick people + fewer people to treat them = a healthcare crisis OF THEIR OWN CREATION.
If the Covid-crazy NDP get in, they will only make things exponentially worse - look at what the BC NDP is doing to health care workers who won’t follow their agenda.
Maybe the doctors would be able to help more patients if they weren't so busy playing political games during an election. I don't have a ton of sympathy, the doctors should take charge and make some changes instead of blaming others.
The think the sympathy you are seeking is in the dictionary, somewhere between shi. and syphilis. Just this morning I was picking up something from an AHS hospital and a big orange sign states "Masks Are Still Required" . AHS is so far behind the science I felt like asking if they are still using leeches and studying chicken entrails for diagnosis.
