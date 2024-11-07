Calgary fastball association treasurer charged with fraud after $125,000 embezzlement

A former treasurer of a Calgary-based girls' fastball association has been charged with fraud and breach of trust, accused of embezzling more than $125,000 over the course of her term. Leilani Calmusky, 45, is alleged to have siphoned funds from the association’s bank accounts into her personal accounts while serving as both vice president and treasurer.Calmusky held positions on the association’s board from 2019 to June 2023, transitioning to the role of treasurer in 2021, which granted her access to the organization’s financial accounts. Her alleged misconduct came to light on June 16, 2023, when the board’s president and vice president noticed an issue with a returned cheque for tournament fees due to insufficient funds. A review of the association’s finances revealed multiple unauthorized e-transfers to Calmusky’s personal accounts, along with cheques made out to herself and signed under her authority.The review further uncovered that the association's accounts held negative balances, and thousands were owed to vendors that Calmusky, as treasurer, was responsible for paying.The board reported the suspected embezzlement to Calgary police on June 21. Following a thorough investigation, police confirmed that over $125,000 had been redirected from the association’s funds to three separate bank accounts in Calmusky’s name between 2021 and 2023.Calmusky faces charges of defrauding a person over $5,000 and breach of trust. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 10, 2024.Police are encouraging businesses and organizations experiencing similar financial loss due to fraud to report incidents promptly. Information about this case can be provided to Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.