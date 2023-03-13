Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

Calgary home sales in March are on pace to exceed sales recorded in February and many of those sales have closed over asking prices.

“Most single-family home sales activity in Calgary occurred in the $500,000 to $800,000 range and in the past 30 days there were 656 sales of which 210 sold over list which generally suggests more than one offer and 48 sold at list price,” says, Jim Hughes, a realtor with Royal LePage Benchmark in Calgary.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

I don't understand why anyone is in a rush to pay higher taxes, and to donate an extra $58,000.00 for every man, woman, and child for the Climate Emergency. With the exception of the Western Standard office, if Calgary burnt to ashes, would Alberta be any worse off? I highly doubt it.

