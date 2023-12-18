Calgary homicide detectives investigating after couple found dead in downtown residence

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a man and woman were discovered dead in a residence on the 0 to 100 block of 34 Ave. SW.The grim discovery was made shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 15, when police responded to a welfare check request for a woman who had not been in contact with friends for several days, raising concerns for her well-being. Upon entering the residence, officers found both the woman and a deceased man.Details surrounding the incident remain scant, as autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday.The Calgary Police Service is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Information can be shared by calling the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.To encourage anonymity, individuals can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers using various methods. These include:TALK: Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.TYPE: Submit information online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.APP: Utilize the P3 Tips app for anonymous tip submission.