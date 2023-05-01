Calgary skyline
Image courtesy of Jack Carter on Unsplash

The Calgary Real Estate Board’s (CREB) report covering the first quarter of 2023 shows Calgary’s housing market performed as expected, recording 5,372 sales, compared to 4,709 sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year-over-year, sales were down a dramatic 43%, which again was expected, as buyers got into the market ahead of the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes, setting a record of 4,104 sales last March, compared to 2,433 in March this year.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

