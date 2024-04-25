Calgary industrial equipment company fined $330,000 for workplace fatality

Westpower Equipment Ltd., a Calgary industrial equipment company, has been ordered to pay a fine of $330,000 in relation to a workplace fatality. The ruling came on April 22, following a plea of guilty by the company in the Calgary Court of Justice.The charge under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act pertained to the failure of Westpower Equipment Ltd. to ensure the health and safety of a worker. The plea resulted in the withdrawal of 22 other charges under OHS legislation.The incident leading to these legal proceedings occurred on a worksite in Calgary on March 3 2022. During an operation involving an overhead crane to install a pump cover, the cover unexpectedly released from the rigging, striking a worker and resulting in fatal injuries.As a consequence of the guilty plea, the company has been fined $330,000, inclusive of a 20% victim fine surcharge.Both Westpower Equipment Ltd. and the Crown hold the right to appeal the conviction or penalty within a 30-day window.