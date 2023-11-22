Calgary man charged after woman kidnapped and held hostage

The investigation into the harrowing kidnapping of a woman outside her workplace in May has taken a significant leap forward. The Calgary Police Service announced Wednesday charges have been laid against one man, while the probe into the involvement of others continues.The incident occurred on Tuesday May 2, just after 6 p.m., when an unidentified man forcibly abducted a woman from the parking lot outside her workplace in southeast Calgary. The victim's family was promptly notified and concerned authorities launched a comprehensive effort to locate and secure the woman's safe return.Intensive investigative resources were mobilized, leading the police to an unexpected location: an Airbnb rental situated at 6 Citadel Estates Heights NW. It was there the victim was held against her will for several days. Authorities have released a photo of the property, urging the public to come forward with any information about activities around the residence during the time of the offence. The investigation has confirmed the property owners were not involved, and they are fully cooperating with the police.The woman was released unharmed on a rural road east of Calgary just before 4 a.m. on May 4. While specific details about the kidnapping and the steps leading to her recovery remain undisclosed, it is evident the incident was a targeted kidnapping, believed to be associated with organized crime."Violent events and organized crime activity have no place in our city. This activity puts friends, families, neighborhoods and innocent bystanders in harm's way. Our dedicated investigators will get to the bottom of these incidents and will hold people accountable," said Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart, of the Organized Crime and Offender Management Section.On Monday, police arrested of Raejean Charles Sydey Hudson, a 23-year-old resident of Calgary. Hudson has been charged with one count of kidnapping, marking a crucial step forward in the ongoing investigation.The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the non-emergency police number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers via various channels, including phone (1-800-222-8477), online (www.calgarycrimestoppers.org), or through the P3 Tips app.