Calgary man charged in two random downtown stabbings

Calgary police have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with two separate stabbings in downtown Calgary that left both victims seriously injured. The attacks, which occurred earlier in September, appear to have been random.The first incident took place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, around 9:30 p.m. at Century Gardens Park, in the 800 block of 8 St. S.W. Police responded to reports of a stabbing, and the victim was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The suspect fled the scene on foot.Several hours later, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, September 9, the suspect was located and arrested with the assistance of Calgary Transit and The City of Calgary Corporate Security.Following his arrest, investigators linked the suspect to another stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, September 3, at the City Hall CTrain Station in the 300 block of 7 Ave. S.E. In this case, the victim was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.Both victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering. Police confirmed that the victims and the suspect did not know each other, and the stabbings appear to be random.Kendall Joseph Raine, 22, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of breaching a probation order. Raine remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.