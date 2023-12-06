Calgary man charged with hate crime after threat to Islamic centre

A Calgary man has been charged with uttering hate-motivated threats against the Islamic Centre of Calgary after a disturbing voicemail was reported to the authorities in late October.On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Islamic Centre of Calgary, situated at 5615 14 Ave. S.W., contacted the police to report a concerning message left on their voicemail. The caller made several threatening and Islamophobic comments before abruptly ending the call.Gregory Duchscher, 59, now faces one count of uttering threats, with the hate motivation tagged as an aggravating factor. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.“Threats, whether in-person, online or over a phone, have a lasting impact not only on the victim but entire communities,” said Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service. "Our investigators did an excellent job to find this individual, and we want to reassure Calgarians that we take these incidents very seriously and will continue to investigate until we find those accountable."Hate-motivated crimes are recognized as offenses where the perpetrator was motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim, such as race, religion, or ethnicity."There is no place for hate in our city. Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism, or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim," said Hurley.Police urge residents to report instances of hate. Individuals witnessing or experiencing hate can report incidents at www.reporthate.ca. The website provides information on how and why to report, emphasizing the importance of standing against hate to maintain the safety and well-being of the community.