Calgary opens golf courses due to warm weather

With mild weather anticipated this week, the City of Calgary is opening two golf courses for residents to enjoy. Weather reports show temperatures could go as high as 16 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Maple Ridge and Shaganappi Point Golf Courses will be open to the public Tuesday December 5, with tee times to be weather-dependent. Maple Ridge is set to offer an 18-hole crossover for $25 and Shaganappi two separate nine-hole options for $15.Golfers can book tee times online through the City of Calgary booking portal.