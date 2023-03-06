Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer is physically thrown out of a drag queen story hour being hosted by the Calgary Public Library. 

 Courtesy Without Papers Pizza/Twitter

Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer’s bail hearing Monday was been adjourned until March 14 to allow him to go over conditions. 

“His release was granted and there was a promise to pay, but there’s other conditions,” said Reimer’s lawyer Ben Allison at a Monday hearing. 

(3) comments

Big104
Big104

Comedians cancelled, grooming of children ok! What a disturbing culture the woke nut cases are trying to create.

Big104
Left Coast
Left Coast

"sexual minority community" ? ? ?

So now telling the world about the Rude Things you do in Private = a sexual minority? That is patently insane . . .

Of course so is sexually Grooming Minors at a Library . . . where the h*ll are the Police?

If they were doing the same thing in a public park in would be Child Luring & Pedophelia. How did Pedophiles get so many "Rights" in Calgary?

Nothing of course to do with the clueless mayor . . . .

Left Coast
john.lankers
john.lankers

I can easily imagine what these conditions are that he is refusing to sign, I would have done the same. Antifa terrorists trying to murder people with their vehicle in Winnipeg don't spend a single night behind bars but a pastor standing up what what is right is being put in a concrete bunker, makes my blood boil, what's next???

john.lankers

