“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee.
A group of people grabbed him and dragged him out of the room the event was being held in. He fell to the ground and landed on his back.
Reimer appeared in court on Friday to discuss his charges, where Allison indicated he refused to sign a release order because he found the conditions to be untenable.
Allison said it would be near impossible for his client to comply with the conditions he have no contact with members of the sexual minority community and stay at least 500 metres from any of their events.
He asked for his case return to court on Monday to allow him to discuss the conditions with the Crown attorney. Reimer will remain in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre for now.
Allison said he explained to Reimer his options to protect him from any breach. He added he is considering them now.
He concluded by saying he will be having a discussion with the Crown attorney “on a more reasonable position.”
“Otherwise, my instructions are to proceed to a review.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Comedians cancelled, grooming of children ok! What a disturbing culture the woke nut cases are trying to create.
"sexual minority community" ? ? ?
So now telling the world about the Rude Things you do in Private = a sexual minority? That is patently insane . . .
Of course so is sexually Grooming Minors at a Library . . . where the h*ll are the Police?
If they were doing the same thing in a public park in would be Child Luring & Pedophelia. How did Pedophiles get so many "Rights" in Calgary?
Nothing of course to do with the clueless mayor . . . .
I can easily imagine what these conditions are that he is refusing to sign, I would have done the same. Antifa terrorists trying to murder people with their vehicle in Winnipeg don't spend a single night behind bars but a pastor standing up what what is right is being put in a concrete bunker, makes my blood boil, what's next???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.