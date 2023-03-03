A group of people grabbed him and dragged him out of the room the event was being held in. He fell to the ground and landed on his back.
The release said while officers were going to attend to the Seton Library to check on the planned demonstration, it was called to the location for reports of several people aggressively entering the library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at children and parents in attendance, scaring them while causing a disturbance, and refusing to leave.
It said officers removed protestors from the facility upon arrival. Officers remained on scene after the altercation to ensure public safety and gather additional evidence.
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walk him towards a police cruiser.
The release went on to say a hate motivation offence does not result in additional charges, but any evidence of it is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing hate was a motivation for the offence, it said it is an aggravating factor which can add to the convicted person’s sentence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary Police Service and City of Calgary supporting pedophilia and grooming! These people are disgusting and should be charged with pedophilia and child abuse. The pastor protesting it is a hero with good morals!
Moral corruption seems to be the root cause of this country going to sh*t!
