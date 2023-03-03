Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer is physically thrown out of a drag queen story hour being hosted by the Calgary Public Library. 

 Courtesy Without Papers Pizza/Twitter

Calgary police have now charged Mission7 pastor Derek Scott Reimer, 36, with hate-motivated crimes for disrupting a drag queen story time at the Seton Library. 

Reimer has been charged with causing a disturbance and mischief, according to a Friday press release. The release said he will appear in court later Friday.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Calgary Police Service and City of Calgary supporting pedophilia and grooming! These people are disgusting and should be charged with pedophilia and child abuse. The pastor protesting it is a hero with good morals!

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

Moral corruption seems to be the root cause of this country going to sh*t!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.