Calgary police arrest four people in multi million-dollar money laundering operation

A lengthy investigation into an elaborate anabolic steroid production and illegal sale operation has resulted in the arrest of three men and one woman, who are believed to have orchestrated the enterprise over the span of eight years, generating an illegal profit exceeding $9 million.The accused, allegedly behind the operations of Pareto Pharmaceuticals, have been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, laundering the proceeds of crime, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.Between 2015 and 2023, Pareto Pharmaceuticals, an online anabolic steroid business, is accused of acquiring millions in sales and laundering the money through cryptocurrency and real estate investments. The Calgary Police Service Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into money laundering allegations in December 2020, uncovering a complex scheme involving multiple bank accounts, securities investments, and cryptocurrency transactions.In a raid executed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at various locations in Calgary, Chestermere and Vancouver, police seized a significant cache of drugs and related products with a combined street value of approximately $7 million. The seized items include 82.3 kg of raw anabolic steroid powder, 3,174 vials of ready-to-sell anabolic steroids, 233,388 individual anabolic steroid pills, 355,643 individual Food and Drugs Act regulated pills and various raw powders and liquids used in production. Additionally, $589,585 in Canadian currency and approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime were confiscated.Fraser Landeen, 33, of Vancouver, BC, George Elias Haddad, 33, and Spencer Jonathon Rivers, 29, both of Calgary, along with Angela Li, 28, of Calgary, have been charged in connection with the sophisticated operation. The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, January 12 2024."Identifying sources of illicit income often leads to the revelation of other criminal activity and networks used to perpetuate elaborate crimes. This was a sophisticated money laundering operation that required extensive time, resources and collaboration with other agencies to thoroughly investigate so that the necessary evidence could be collected and the right people held accountable," said Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski of the Calgary Police Service Economic Crimes Unit.