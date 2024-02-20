Calgary police charge three people after two cases of animal cruelty

Two recent cases of animal cruelty have led the Calgary Police Service (CPS) to charge three people.The first incident unfolded on Sunday January 7, when authorities responded to a distressing call from a local veterinary clinic. An 11-week-old puppy was rushed to the clinic in an unconscious state after ingesting illegal drugs. Prompt intervention by veterinary staff saved the puppy's life, while investigators seized the animal to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.Just weeks later, on Tuesday February 6, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence situated in the 6000 block of Centre St. N.W. This operation yielded the discovery a firearm, ammunition, illicit substances and stolen property. Additionally, authorities, with assistance from the City of Calgary Bylaw, confiscated another dog and nine puppies from the premises.Christie Lee Sims, 44, and Ryan Clyde Bonnell, 44, both of Calgary, are facing multiple charges, including causing damage to animals, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances and hazardous storage of a firearm. Sims and Bonnell are slated to appear in court on March 5 and February 29, respectively.On Wednesday February 7, police received a distress call from a different veterinary facility concerning a severely injured dog. Subsequent investigations led to the apprehension of Jeffrey Alan McLarty, 51, of Calgary, who now faces charges related to animal cruelty, including killing or injuring animals, cruelty to animals and criminal harassment.Furthermore, McLarty faces charges under the Animal Protection Act for causing distress. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 28."We'd like to thank our partners at The City of Calgary, the Calgary Humane Society, as well as members from many units across the Calgary Police Service for their assistance with both investigations," said Insp. Keith Hurley"We are happy to report that all the dogs seized in these investigations have found a safe, happy place to call home."Individuals with information pertinent to these cases are encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.