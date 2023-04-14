Mark Neufeld

Calgary Police Service Chief Constable Mark Neufeld speaks about recent violence which has occurred in Calgary. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service/YouTube

Calgary Police Service (CPS) Chief Constable Mark Neufeld said crimes in the last few days should make people justified to ask what's going on in the city.

“At times like this when these things are going on very publicly and all the discussions around public spaces and disorder and violence, it can seem totally overwhelming,” said Neufeld in a Thursday video.

Crime scene

Police cordoned off the CTrain station at Fourth Street in the downtown core and LRT service was suspended after four people were attacked. 

(3) comments

delshay01
delshay01

What's the difference between Calgary and San Fran.? Nothing. It's going to turn into another dung hole with the mayor we have now. Go woke go broke.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Neufeld is working for a woke police commission who were all appointed by a woke city council. We need a new city council, we need a real police commission and we need a new Police Chief. Calgary voters wake up!’ You keep voting in George Soros Funded mayors.

kmb
kmb

"safe"...where have we heard that before? Oh ya, the vaccine is "safe and effective"! Of course that is what they are always going to tell us. We need to get the woke crowd out of city hall and government.

