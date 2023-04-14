Calgary Police Service (CPS) Chief Constable Mark Neufeld said crimes in the last few days should make people justified to ask what's going on in the city.
“At times like this when these things are going on very publicly and all the discussions around public spaces and disorder and violence, it can seem totally overwhelming,” said Neufeld in a Thursday video.
“And so I wanted to come with a duo message right now.”
Neufeld’s first message was to acknowledge how serious the issues are and the impact on people and the communities in which they're taking place. He added CPS is concerned about those issues.
At the same time, he said Calgary remains a safe city. There has not been substantive increases in violent crime.
CPS has seen a few violent incidents occur across Calgary and is quickly making arrests and bringing those cases to a close. He said he's proud of CPS officers.
The chief went on to say the last few incidents “have been responded to very quickly, professionally, competently, with great decisions.” He requested the public’s help and support as officers do this.
Neufeld said Calgary has seen numbers like this in the past and has overcome them. CPS remains committed to people’s safety, and officers are serious about the oath they have sworn.
If people witnessed an incident, have dash cam video, or suspect an individual is involved in violence or serious crime, he encouraged them to reach out to CPS or Crime Stoppers.
“We do need to hear from you,” he said.
CPS is appealing for witnesses following a downtown shooting Wednesday which left one man in life-threatening condition.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
What's the difference between Calgary and San Fran.? Nothing. It's going to turn into another dung hole with the mayor we have now. Go woke go broke.
Neufeld is working for a woke police commission who were all appointed by a woke city council. We need a new city council, we need a real police commission and we need a new Police Chief. Calgary voters wake up!’ You keep voting in George Soros Funded mayors.
"safe"...where have we heard that before? Oh ya, the vaccine is "safe and effective"! Of course that is what they are always going to tell us. We need to get the woke crowd out of city hall and government.
