Calgary police hunting man with 17 outstanding warrants

Authorities in Calgary are urging the public's help in locating Justin Franson-Lodoen, 33, who is currently wanted on 17 outstanding warrants. Franson-Lodoen is sought in connection with charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.The alleged incidents took place after Franson-Lodoen was released from custody on Thursday, October 12. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, he allegedly assaulted an individual who was subsequently hospitalized with serious injuries.Franson-Lodoen is described as approximately 6-ft., 180 lbs., with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a distinctive full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm, in addition to several tattoos on his left arm.Authorities are urging anyone with information about Franson-Lodoen's whereabouts to contact the police at 403-266-1234. In the interest of public safety, tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various channels. Callers may reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or provide information online at www.P3Tips.com. Additionally, individuals can use the "P3 Tips" app, available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.