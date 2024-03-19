Calgary police hunting sex attacker

Calgary police have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for a disturbing sexual assault incident that occurred earlier this month at a bus stop in the city's southwest. Authorities are now seeking public assistance in locating the suspect, identified as 47-year-old James Francis Pritchard, a resident of Calgary.The assault took place around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at a bus stop situated on 37 St. S.W., between 26 Ave. and 28 Ave. S.W. A woman waiting at the stop was approached by an unknown man armed with a crowbar. The assailant then coerced the woman to follow him behind a nearby business, where he subjected her to physical and sexual assault.Fortunately, a vigilant neighbour heard the victim's cries for help and intervened, causing the suspect to flee on foot. The good Samaritan promptly contacted law enforcement and the victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.Calgary police have identified Pritchard as the suspect wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon in connection with this incident.Pritchard is described as approximately 5-ft. 11-ins. weighing 190lbs., with a slim build, short grey hair and hazel eyes. At the time of the assault, he was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket with dark sleeves, light-blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Pritchard to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers via various channels, including calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.