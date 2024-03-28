Calgary police officer charged with assault following ASIRT investigation

Const. David Wilhelm, of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), faces charges of assault under Sec. 266 of the Criminal Code following an incident that occurred during an arrest-processing procedure in 2022.The charges stem from an incident on March 20, 2022, when a male suspect was arrested by CPS officers. At the arrest-processing center, Wilhelm allegedly used force on the handcuffed male, resulting in injuries that necessitated hospitalization for treatment.Upon notification, the director of law enforcement directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate the matter. ASIRT's investigation concluded with evidence indicating reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed. Subsequently, the investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to assess whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.After reviewing the investigation, ASIRT Executive Director Michael Ewenson determined that Wilhelm should be charged with assault. The charges were officially laid on Thursday. Wilhelm was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled for his first appearance in the Calgary Court of Justice on April 17."As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released," stated ASIRT.ASIRT operates with the mandate to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.