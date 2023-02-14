Police shooting

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy Dave Gilson/CBC

A Calgary police officer shot and killed a man after being confronted by him in Franklin Industrial Park during early hours this morning. 

Calgary police were called to the 3000 block of Second Avenue Southeast for reports of a break and enter at a commercial building at 4:20 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.