A Calgary police officer shot and killed a man after being confronted by him in Franklin Industrial Park during early hours this morning.
Calgary police were called to the 3000 block of Second Avenue Southeast for reports of a break and enter at a commercial building at 4:20 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release.
The release said officers conducted a search of the building upon arrival and encountered a man in a room at the premises. It said a physical confrontation ensued, and the man assaulted an officer with a weapon.
An officer shot the man because of the rapidly changing dynamics of the situation. He was pronounced dead on scene.
One officer sustained injuries from the assault and was treated on scene.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the shooting.
Alberta RCMP said Monday an officer shot a woman after an altercation with a driver in Wheatland County, located about 68-km east of Calgary.
Airdrie Rural RCMP received a call from Calgary police to assist in locating a vehicle which had been driving erratically on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. An RCMP officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but it fled and the pursuit was terminated.
A Calgary police helicopter maintained visual contact with the vehicle, advising it was travelling at high speeds, some times in oncoming lanes. An RCMP officer deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245 in Wheatland County.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
