Calgary police say recent gun violence may be linked to organized crime

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is looking at ways to address the uptick in recent gun violence in the city, citing five instances of gun violence in the last four days. Investigations are underway to determine if the recent shootings are linked and if they're related to organized crime. A spokesman for the CPS addressed in a press conference Monday many Calgarians may feel their “sense of safety” has been “shaken” after “several brazen incidents of gun violence” were carried out, all “within a community, some in broad daylight and some narrowly missing innocent bystanders.”While it is too soon to confirm, CPS asserts the string of shootings “have the hallmarks of organized crime.” Police stress though these incidents appear to be “targeted, they continue to put Calgarians at risk.”The spokesman also talked about “retaliation” in organized crime. “Generally when there's an attack on one group, if it is related to organized crime, there will be a retaliatory act,” he said. “It might come in 24 hours, and it might come in two years.”“We're trying to connect those dots,” he continued. “We have significant suppression efforts ongoing right now across the organization.”“Organized crime-related violence is often difficult to solve due to the lack of cooperation from those involved,” the CPS spokesman said. “And the extra steps taken by offenders to plan these acts and conceal their identity, and dispose of evidence makes it increasingly difficult to investigate these crimes.” .The spokesman said the Canadian Association Chiefs of Police are bringing the matter to the attention of the Liberal government by lobbying, along with some politicians, "to have legislative changes" designed to keep "significant and violent offenders behind bars for longer.""Most of these people that are involved in these types of crimes are not new to this life," he said.