Calgary police seek CCTV footage and witnesses in Pineridge shooting

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is looking for clues after an innocent man was gunned down by a bullet meant for a fleeing city gangster.The incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 27, in the 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E.In what appears to be a calculated and premeditated act, assailants in a white SUV had been lying in wait near a nearby residence, CPS said in a Wednesday release.When the intended victim exited his home, the attackers opened fire and pursued the man as he desperately sought refuge. He eventually took shelter in a neighbouring residence where a group of innocent bystanders had gathered. One of the bystanders, a man in his 40s, was hit by a bullet during the terrifying incident. He was swiftly transported to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.What adds a chilling dimension to this incident is the victim and the innocent bystanders had no connections to the person who had sought refuge inside the residence.The white SUV used in the shooting was found in the 3100 block of 60 St. N.E. shortly after the incident. It is believed the culprits had attempted to destroy evidence before abandoning the vehicle at this location. Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance, particularly in providing dashcam or CCTV footage from the area.Authorities suspect this shooting is a consequence of organized crime conflicts that have cast a shadow over Calgary.Supt. Cory Dayley, of the Criminal Operations and Intelligence Division, expressed his deep concern regarding the level of violence exhibited during the incident. He pointed out not only did the attackers target an individual in a busy residential area, but they also recklessly fired shots toward a group of completely innocent bystanders. Dayley stressed jeopardizing the safety of Calgarians will not be tolerated, and the police have committed significant resources to hold those responsible accountable.If you have any information or have captured CCTV or dashcam footage related to the incident in the 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E. or the discovery of the white SUV in the 3100 block of 60 St. N.E. between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, you are urged to contact the police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers via various methods.