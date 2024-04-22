Calgary police seek to ID hotel homicide suspect

Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred in March. The incident took place at the Super 8 hotel, located at 60 Shawville Road S.E. on Monday, March 25.According to investigators, evidence has led them to focus on one individual allegedly connected to the fatal shooting. Despite exhaustive efforts, law enforcement has been unable to identify the suspect and is now turning to the community for help.The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with a slim build, and approximately 6 ft. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing blue shoes, camouflage jeans, and a long green winter coat. The suspect was last seen driving a grey 2016 to 2018 Ford Focus with a hatchback. Additionally, authorities believe the suspect may have ties to Edmonton.Acting Staff Sgt. John Pearson urged the public to come forward with any information they may have, stating, "One man lost his life, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable."Individuals who possess information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are urged to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers via various methods, including calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.