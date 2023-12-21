Calgary police tent city sweep leads to five arrests, drugs and guns seized

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has laid charges against five individuals after the discovery of prohibited firearms and illicit drugs valued at over $73,000 at a downtown tent city. The arrests followed a trespassing check and welfare inspection conducted by members of the CPS Mountain Bike Unit on Tuesday, around 9:10 a.m. The encampment, located in the 600 block of 1 St. S.E. on private property, raised concerns about criminal activity and public safety.Upon arrival, officers uncovered a cache of illegal items, including:290 grams of methamphetamine valued at $23,208333.5 grams of fentanyl valued at $50,02520.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms valued at $225One loaded, sawed-off .22-calibre rifleThree loaded 9-mm handguns with 3D-printed receivers and restricted extended capacity magazinesOne prohibited switchblade-style knifeAs a result of the investigation, three men and two women have been charged with a range of offenses.Lance Little Light, 48, faces 28 charges, including possession of prohibited weapons, possession of loaded prohibited firearms, and drug trafficking offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 22, 2023.Carleen Healy, 28, will appear in court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, facing 19 charges, including possession of prohibited weapons, possession of loaded prohibited firearms, and drug trafficking offences.Trinity Healy, 34, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, facing 24 charges, including possession of prohibited weapons, possession of loaded prohibited firearms, and possession of firearms when prohibited.Shawnawa Firstrider, 45, is also scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, facing 27 charges, including possession of prohibited weapons, possession of loaded prohibited firearms, possession of firearms when prohibited, and drug trafficking offenses.Levi Bruyere, 24, will appear in court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, facing 18 charges, including possession of prohibited weapons, possession of loaded prohibited firearms, and failure to comply with an undertaking.Acting Staff Sgt. Michael Anderson of the Calgary Police Service emphasized the importance of addressing encampments early. "We work closely with our community partners to ensure we are always leading with compassion and services; however, enforcement is still a critical component of ensuring public safety. In this case, our officers put themselves in a dangerous situation to address the safety concerns and criminality at this particular encampment, and through enforcement, we were able to take illegal guns and drugs off of Calgary streets," Anderson said.The CPS encourages the public to report any instances of suspicious behavior or criminal activity by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various methods, including phone (1-800-222-8477), online (www.calgarycrimestoppers.org), or the P3 Tips app.