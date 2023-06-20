Pride flag

Pride flag 

 Courtesy CBC

The Calgary Public Library (CPL) says it will be spending $100,000 to support the acquisition and development of resources which seek to share and honour sexual minorities. 

“As libraries across North America see an increase in challenges and criticism of programs, resources, and their support of underrepresented voices in the 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Calgary Public Library wants to actively increase our holdings in this area and invest in the fight against misinformation and intolerance,” said CPL CEO Sarah Meilleur in a press release. 

