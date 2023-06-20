The Calgary Public Library (CPL) says it will be spending $100,000 to support the acquisition and development of resources which seek to share and honour sexual minorities.
“As libraries across North America see an increase in challenges and criticism of programs, resources, and their support of underrepresented voices in the 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Calgary Public Library wants to actively increase our holdings in this area and invest in the fight against misinformation and intolerance,” said CPL CEO Sarah Meilleur in a press release.
The release said the spending amounts to 5,000 additional books, eBooks, and audiobooks in CPL’s collections; an increased selection of music and movies which are available for streaming; and a commitment to increase sexual minority content in Calgary’s Story, the library's archives. It said the funding comes from supporters of the Calgary Public Library Foundation.
“Calgary Pride is happy to hear the Library continues to support and invest in the stories of our community, and we hope these new items will enable more people to fight misinformation with truth and value all members of our community,” said Calgary Pride Manager of Production and Programming Sumit Manjul.
June is International Pride Month, and Calgary’s Pride Week will take place from August 26 to September 4.
About 20 people attended an April protest against a drag queen story time at the Central Library in Calgary.
The protest saw people demonstrate in an area close to the entrance of the library. Protestors held signs with messages such as “Turn away from this darkness” and “Stop weirdos in drag gender benders from reading to children.”
About 40 counter-protestors showed up in front of the Central Library to offer support to the event. Counter-protestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Sashay away bigots” and “Drag queens are safer than ‘pastors.’”
