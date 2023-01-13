The latest Royal LePage House Price survey of 62 markets in Canada showed Alberta’s two largest cities ranked very high in sales and price performance.
In the last three months of 2022, the aggregate price of homes in Calgary was $599,100, a 3.9% increase over the same period in 2021, the highest year-over-year increase in any of the major markets.
At the national level, the aggregate price was $757,100, a 2.8% year-over-year decline, the first such decline since 2008.
On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the aggregate price in Calgary declined 1.7% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, compared to a national decline of 2.3%.
Median prices of homes by type also saw year-over-year increases. Royal LePage says the median price of a single-family home increased 5.5% to $686,500 in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the median price of a condominium increasing 4% to $233,700.
Market dynamics should lead to a strong spring for Calgary’s housing sector says Corinne Lyall, broker and owner, Royal LePage Benchmark.
“As a result of low supply and a lack of new listings, home prices in Calgary continue to rise year-over-year, despite overall activity in the region having been lower in the fourth quarter than the same time a year prior, a period of higher-than-normal activity,” says Lyall.
“The increased cost of living and rising interest rates have dampened demand somewhat, but a steady flow of buyers remain active in the market.”
Alberta experienced large population gains in 2022, setting a record between July and September, when close to 60,000 people arrived in the province, more than any other year since Statistics Canada started estimating populations in 1951.
The majority of newcomers came from Ontario and BC.
"The scale of it is pretty stark and potentially a sign of strengthening economic conditions here relative to elsewhere, and more affordable housing, in particular," said Trevor Tombe, an economist with the University of Calgary.
“Demand from out-of-province buyers has been consistent, as those searching for affordability in a city where their dollar will stretch further and can afford them a larger property, continue to flock to the region,” says Lyall.
“The city’s healthy job market and strong economy continue to be a major draw for young people from across the country. As a result, home prices in Calgary have proven more resilient than in other major cities, which have recorded price declines since the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates.”
Lyall is optimistic about the coming spring selling season.
“I believe a brisk spring market is on the horizon. Many sidelined buyers have grown tired of waiting and will return to the market at the first sign of stabilization in lending rates.” she says.
“Once demand picks up, sellers will feel more confident to list their homes, bringing some much-needed inventory onto the market.”
Royal LePage projects the aggregate price of a home in Calgary will increase 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022.
Up north, the aggregate price of a home in Edmonton decreased modestly by .3% year-over-year to $427,100 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Quarterly, the price decreased 4.1% from the third quarter to the fourth.
The median price of a single-family home decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $464,500, while the median price of a condominium increased .3% to $194,100 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“Activity in Edmonton’s real estate market was relatively muted in the final months of 2022, as a return to seasonal winter trends and a shortage of supply kept buyers at bay,” says Tom Shearer, broker and owner, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate. “Unlike Canada’s major urban centres, which have experienced more pronounced price swings over the last year, home prices in Edmonton remain stable.
“I expect that will continue throughout the first part of this year.”
As in most Canadian cities there is a dearth of homes for sale.
“Inventory in popular neighbourhoods remains low and new construction has slowed with the increased cost of materials and labour,” says Shearer. “I expect tighter market conditions in the spring and summer when activity levels pick up again.”
In December, Royal LePage issued a forecast projecting the aggregate price of a home in Edmonton will increase 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022.
