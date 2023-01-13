Calgary skyline

Calgary skyline

 Courtesy Myke Thomas

The latest Royal LePage House Price survey of 62 markets in Canada showed Alberta’s two largest cities ranked very high in sales and price performance.

In the last three months of 2022, the aggregate price of homes in Calgary was $599,100, a 3.9% increase over the same period in 2021, the highest year-over-year increase in any of the major markets.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

