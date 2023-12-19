Calgary shooting leaves man dead, woman fighting for life

One man is dead and a woman rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting incident in southeast Calgary Monday night..The Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded just before 10 p.m. on Monday, to the 1800 block of 35 St. S.E. Officers discovered a man near a truck who was declared deceased. A woman, critically injured, was found nearby and transported to the hospital.The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information, photos or videos related to the incident that could aid in their investigation.An autopsy for the deceased man has been scheduled for Wednesday.Residents and witnesses in the area are encouraged to come forward with any details. The Calgary Police Service can be reached at 403-266-1234 for those willing to provide information.To encourage anonymity, individuals with information can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers using the following methods:TALK: Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.TYPE: Submit information online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.APP: Utilize the P3 Tips app for anonymous tip submission.