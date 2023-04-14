Chuckwagon racing

Chuckwagon racing at the 2009 Calgary Stampede 

The 2023 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction raised $2.75 million to show support for chuckwagon racing 100 years after the first races were held.

Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede 

“This is such an exciting year for the Calgary Stampede and the sport of Chuckwagon Racing,” said Calgary Stampede Board of Directors President and Chair Will Osler in a Thursday press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

