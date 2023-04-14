The 2023 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction raised $2.75 million to show support for chuckwagon racing 100 years after the first races were held.
“This is such an exciting year for the Calgary Stampede and the sport of Chuckwagon Racing,” said Calgary Stampede Board of Directors President and Chair Will Osler in a Thursday press release.
“Kicking off this monumental celebration of 100 years of chucks with an incredible auction is truly a reflection of how important the sport continues to be within our community.”
The world’s first chuckwagon race was staged at the Calgary Stampede in 1923.
The Canvas Auction is an annual event which partners companies and groups with the 27 chuckwagon drivers who are invited to compete at the Calgary Stampede. Successful bidders can advertise on their driver’s chuckwagon canvas throughout Stampede 2023 and have the opportunity to select a group of guests for a behind-the-scenes experience with his or her choice in the barns.
The release said the financial backing the chuckwagon drivers receive is vital to supporting their teams at the Stampede and throughout the racing season. It said chuckwagon racers Kris Molle and Kurt Bensmiller tied for the top bid, each earning a final bid of $170,000 from Graf Mechanical and Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.
Molle said it was “an honour to be here tonight.”
“Being one of the top sellers is exciting because it means we have the support we need to run at the top and get where we want to be,” he said.
“Chuckwagon Racing has been going on for 100 years, it’s part of our western heritage, and I think that was reflected in the auction tonight.”
The release went on to say a secondary online auction will open April 20, giving successful bidders the opportunity to sell off individual nights they cannot use themselves. This provides more options for organizations to be part of the experience.
A 100 Years of Chuckwagon Racing commemorative cowboy boot — designed and handcrafted by the Alberta Boot Company — has been put up for auction. The first edition of 100 pairs went to a lucky bidder with proceeds going towards the Calgary Stampede Foundation.
The Canvas Auction marked the kickoff and countdown to the Calgary Stampede, which is 84 days away. While it's packed with excitement, there are few events as beloved as the Cowboys Ranchlands Derby and Evening Show.
Alberta Boot Company CEO Eytan Broder called its boot “a perfect reminder of the memorable sport we celebrated tonight.” Broder said each pair has a unique, exclusive visual stance.
“What makes this boot special is the mix of heritage and modern design pieces that incorporate new techniques while keeping the brand true to its roots,” he said.
Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Jackie Lovely (Camrose) tabled Bill 205 in December, which would recognize rodeo as Alberta’s official sport if passed.
