Calgary Stampede reveals artwork for 2024 poster

The Calgary Stampede is already looking forward to its next season, revealing the 2024 poster with artwork by 22-year-old Calgarian Lloyd Templeton on Friday afternoon. The young artist, who is a recent graduate of Alberta University of the Arts, has contributed his artistic skills to the Stampede for three years. The poster, named Wîchîspa Skadabi Odâginabik, which means ‘Celebrating the Calgary Stampede’, has a historic stampede feel, with a horseback rider and a large group of Calgary parade-goers in the image depicting the downtown core.The rider in the artwork is Duane Mark, a Stoney Nakoda language and cultural instructor, who collaborated and befriended Templeton during the process of creating the poster. The Stampede has engaged youth in artwork development for the last six years, with the Calgary Stampede Poster Competition being one of the most significant scholarship programs in Canada. Templeton won the Youth Poster Competition, receiving $10,000 from the Dustin Peers Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Brandon Flock Foundation. “My memories of the parade from when I was a little boy are vivid,” Templeton said. “I can feel the warmth of the rising sun, the anticipation, and how the spectacle of horses filling the city streets evoked awe in me.”“I felt very much a part of the community and the celebration. I hope to evoke similar warm memories in others, or spark a desire in them to experience that awe for themselves.”President and chairman of the Calgary Stampede board of directors Will Osler said “the Stampede has always been a place where First Nations people of Treaty 7 could speak their languages, share their traditions, and have ceremonies.”“To have the 2024 Poster so beautifully capture that relationship and the importance of continuing to celebrate language and culture is incredibly meaningful, and a representation of what the Calgary Stampede stands for,” Osler said.