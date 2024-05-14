Calgary using autonomous electric mower in park trial

In a bid to explore innovative solutions for park maintenance, the City of Calgary has launched a pioneering trial of an autonomous electric mower, marking the first time such technology has been deployed in a commercial-sized capacity within a municipal green space.The small-scale pilot initiative, spearheaded by Parks & Open Spaces Director Kyle Ripley, involves the deployment of a single autonomous mower at a designated location for a 30-day trial period commencing in mid-May. Ripley expressed the city's commitment to seeking more efficient methods for park upkeep, highlighting the importance of embracing innovative ideas to enhance operational effectiveness.Resembling a larger version of household vacuum robots, the autonomous mower operates with a charging station and follows a pre-planned mowing schedule, albeit in straight lines rather than randomly. Approximately the size of a wooden packing pallet and weighing around 160 lbs., the mower is specifically designed to maintain grass at a consistent height through regular trimming. Its micro-mulching feature is anticipated to contribute to the overall health and lushness of the grass, potentially reducing the need for excessive watering to maintain vibrant turf.Throughout the trial period, Parks & Open Spaces staff will closely monitor the mower's performance using a dedicated software application, allowing for real-time adjustments to the mowing schedule as necessary. Upon completion of the pilot, the city will conduct a comprehensive review to assess the viability and effectiveness of autonomous mowers in maintaining select park spaces.