The Green Line Board and the City of Calgary have reached an agreement with Harvard Developments to acquire the land around Eau Claire Mall for the future underground station at Second Avenue Southwest.
“Green Line was designed as a city-shaping project and there is no greater example of that than the opportunities for future transit-oriented development at this site,” said Green Line LRT CEO Darshpreet Bhatti in a Thursday press release.
“This is a critically important station along the 46-km future alignment and will bridge the Eau Claire and Chinatown communities and connect Calgarians to a treasured part of the city.”
The release said it's a significant milestone for Green Line, as this station is the temporary terminal for Phase One, from Shepard to Eau Claire, and serves as the future connection between its north and south legs.
Negotiations with Harvard Developments began in 2020 when the updated alignment was approved, and the agreement includes the purchase of land for the station area and the lease of additional land for use during construction. Eau Claire Mall is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.
“We acquired this property in 2004 not for what it was, but with a vision for what it could be,” said Harvard Developments President and CEO Rosanne Hill Blaisdell.
“We believe this site, with an LRT station, has the potential to be a key component in the transformation of downtown.”
Green Line and Harvard Developments met with the current tenants of the Eau Claire Market at an information session to provide project information and timelines. Green Line will continue to work with tenants as construction ramps up and utilities are relocated.
Following evaluation of the request for proposals in the first quarter of 2023, the release said the development partner will be named, launching a one-year development phase to advance design, set a price, and confirm a project schedule. It added the Green Line continues to prioritize land acquisition in advance of main construction to support the timeline.
All affected property owners have been informed of the project requirements and of Green Line’s interest to begin negotiations.
The Green Line Ad Hoc Citizens’ Committee wrote a letter to the City of Calgary in August, requesting it adjust the $8.5 billion project to prevent the city from going bankrupt.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
