The Green Line Board and the City of Calgary have reached an agreement with Harvard Developments to acquire the land around Eau Claire Mall for the future underground station at Second Avenue Southwest. 

“Green Line was designed as a city-shaping project and there is no greater example of that than the opportunities for future transit-oriented development at this site,” said Green Line LRT CEO Darshpreet Bhatti in a Thursday press release. 

