Germany’s largest police union and several political parties called on the government to address the New Year’s Eve (NYE) violence in mostly migrant neighbourhoods.
Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel blamed the rapid change in migration policy for the “civil war-like conditions and the state’s loss of control” and claimed that some of the migrants have a “deep contempt” for Germany.
Weidel referred to the 145 people arrested on NYE in Berlin for attacking police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and the public. Of the 145 arrested, 100 do not have a German passport and 11 have dual nationality.
“The willingness to use violence against police officers, rescue workers, and passers-by that became clear that night is shocking,” said Weidel.
Weidel said uncontrolled mass immigration “imports violence and crime, and destabilizes the receiving society” and Germany’s way of life is “seriously endangered.”
„Die Mädels haben wir schon gefickt. Die Polizei kann unsere Eier lecken.“ Meine Kollegen waren an Silvester unterwegs und haben über 1 Problem berichtet, das Politiker seit Jahren totschweigen: junge Einwanderer, die Frauen und unseren Staat verachten.https://t.co/OF0vN7fCIrpic.twitter.com/SkSgLwuDMX
Weidel said it is time for Germany to accept that multiculturalism failed and to speak out even if it is not “politically correct.”
“Not naming facts does not solve any problems, and politicians routinely spun phrases are a mockery for all citizens who care about the safety of their children and families,” said Weidel.
Christian Democrats Union (CDU) Deputy Leader Jens Spahn told the media that “unregulated migration, failed integration, and a lack of respect for the state is to blame for the unspeakable acts of violence.”
Germany’s biggest police union GdP leader Jochen Kopelke called for an “immediate debate” about the NYE attacks and they “must not be repeated at the next turn of the year.”
GdP Berlin Head Stephan Weh suggested a ban on firecrackers as they can be used “as weapons against people.”
A “firecracker” ban to stop people from shooting at emergency workers does not stop the use of fire extinguishers, stones, iron bars, and other projectiles used against the emergency workers.
Weidel suggested Germany address immigrants integrating into German society.
“[Immigrants] have a duty to integrate … Integration only succeeds if the rules and values of our society are accepted,” said Weidel.
Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commented on the NYE violence.
“This is a level of violence that leaves us stunned and angry … it shows a brutalization that requires consistent action,” said Faeser.
“Chaotic and violent criminals have attacked police and rescue forces with massive brutality, fired firecrackers and rockets, hindered, threatened, and put them in great danger. The people who protect us all must be able to fully trust that the rule of law will also protect them.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Diversity!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.