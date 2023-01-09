Car burning and fire works
Germany’s largest police union and several political parties called on the government to address the New Year’s Eve (NYE) violence in mostly migrant neighbourhoods.

Alice Weidel AfD Leader

Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel blamed the rapid change in migration policy for the “civil war-like conditions and the state’s loss of control” and claimed that some of the migrants have a “deep contempt” for Germany.

Boris Hall

Diversity!

