Canada announces Gaza visas with limitations

The cabinet announced on Thursday that it would make an exception to immigration rules to allow a limited number of Gazans to enter the country, specifically fewer than 1,000 individuals with family in Canada.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that security checks would be strict and applicants would undergo vetting by Israel.“There is an extensive vetting system that is done on the ground,” Miller told reporters. “The Israelis have their say. They will screen people and decide whether they leave or don’t leave.”“Do you have an estimate of the numbers we’re talking about?” asked a reporter. “We are thinking in the hundreds,” replied Miller. “It isn’t clear. We don’t have a precise number.”The National Council of Canadian Muslims reported that they were aware of requests for approximately 800 to 900 Gazans who wanted to join their families in Canada.Effective immediately, new waivers will allow extended family members previously ineligible to enter Canada, such as adult children, in-laws, and cousins of Canadian residents, to receive three-year visas.Miller explained that Gazans who met the criteria as extended family members and passed Israeli background checks would be required to provide fingerprints and photographs before coming to Canada.“We will require documentation in order to get to Canada,” said Miller. “There will be a process just to get people out of Gaza which will be, knowing from experience, very intensive from a security perspective as well as the biometrics that will need to be performed in Cairo.”Miller stated that no extraordinary measures would be taken to assist the families in Gaza.“I would like to stress it is extremely difficult to leave Gaza and may not be possible,” said Miller.“The government isn’t offering to pay for their airfare, you are simply saying you will give them a visa. Is that correct?” asked a reporter. “We will ask people to sponsor,” replied Miller. “There could be circumstances where the Government of Canada could loan the money.”“To be clear, today is about providing a humanitarian pathway to safety and recognizing the importance of keeping families together,” said Miller. The Immigration minister added he was troubled by “anti-Arab discrimination and particularly of anti-Semitism in Canada.”“This is unacceptable and needs to end,” said Miller. “No protest that advocates violence or hate is acceptable in this country.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said the department of immigration had been “working very, very hard” on the issue since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. “Hamas is a terrorist organization,” Trudeau told reporters. “Hamas is responsible for the coldblooded execution of over a thousand Israeli citizens on October 7th and has committed to continuing those attacks long into the future. Hamas cannot have any role in the future governance of Gaza.”