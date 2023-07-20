Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
According to a memo from the Department of Immigration (DoI), there is no set limit on the number of Ukrainian war refugees who can come to Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a total of 1.1 million Ukrainians applied for free flights before the deadline, which ended last Saturday.
“There is no limit,” says DoI.
Starting on October 23, Ukrainian war refugees with a Canadian citizen in their extended families can apply for permanent residency.
“This public policy is still under development,” the memo to the Senate Social Affairs committee reads.
The proposal would benefit Ukrainians “from anywhere in the world” who applied through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel before July 15.
“The department is developing a pathway to facilitate permanent residence for in-Canada Ukrainian nationals and their family members,” said the memo Information on Ukrainian Nationals Coming to Canada. The numbers were not included in the cabinet’s Immigration Levels Plan, it said.
The plan set a goal of having 365,000 immigrants this year, 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025. So far, only 4,500 Ukrainians have moved to Canada through regular immigration programs.
Over 1.1 million people applied for free Emergency Travel permits, which come with $3,000 for each adult, waived visa fees, free work permits and two weeks of paid accommodation at a hotel.
So far, 793,804 of these applicants have been approved. Of those, 166,849 have already come to Canada since the war started.
“As this measure offers a temporary safe haven, those who come to Canada on Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel are not included in the Immigration Levels Plan, which is a projection of the number of permanent residents Canada plans to admit,” reads the memo.
“Although a temporary measure, settlement services are available to Emergency Travel holders and their family members after they arrive so they can fully participate in Canadian communities while they are here.”
Cabinet has rejected any limit on its aid for Ukraine.
“We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on April 12. “I know all Canadians are inspired by the remarkably brave people of Ukraine.”
“The people of Ukraine have been heroically resisting Putin’s barbaric invasion, the very young and the very old remaining resolute and defiant as the air raid sirens ring out.”
“Ukrainians have been fighting for their country, for their sovereignty and for the future of Ukraine,” she continued. “That is the reason why Canada is also resolute. We want to make sure Ukraine wins and will win this war.”
Send most of them to Alberta. Their morals, values and a work ethic is similar to ours. They hit the ground running with a good skill set.
More refugees, we already have far too many people coming into Canada. As a nation we are clearly struggling to deal with all of the legal immigrants, illegal immigrants and refugees that this government keeps letting into Canada. All of the people being welcomed to Canada needs to stop.
This is Completely INSANE on all levels . . .
Why not get the Clown Comedian to sit down with the Russians a forge a peace?
Canada can't look after the people who are here now . . . unless they create a plan . . . how about exporting two non-citizen Grifters for Every Ukrainian they bring in.
"We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on April 12.
She is delusional. The Ukraine versus Russia population is lacking 1 billion citizens. There would be as much chance of Alberta attacking the United States of America and winning. Unless of course Canada drags us into a Nuclear World War, then there will be zero winners.
I would much prefer 1,000,000 Ukrainians who would never vote Liberal more than once, than 1,000,000 of any other country. Ukraine is ruled by a dictatorship, to say otherwise is to be as delusional as Chrystia Freeland. Ukraine government is where Justin Trudeau is trying to take us.
Wow, if they actually plan on doing this madness they are leading these people up the primrose path. They will be going from one desperate situation to a homeless situation. At least it is getting better then getting shot at but it is going to make Canadians lives just that much more difficult. All of this tragedy could have been avoided if the collective West stuck to earlier agreements about not expanding NATO into Eastern Europe. The Neo Cons can't help themselves. They are reckless and they have no reverse gear.
