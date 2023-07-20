Ukraine Hand
Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

According to a memo from the Department of Immigration (DoI), there is no set limit on the number of Ukrainian war refugees who can come to Canada. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a total of 1.1 million Ukrainians applied for free flights before the deadline, which ended last Saturday.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

guest1228
guest1228

Send most of them to Alberta. Their morals, values and a work ethic is similar to ours. They hit the ground running with a good skill set.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

More refugees, we already have far too many people coming into Canada. As a nation we are clearly struggling to deal with all of the legal immigrants, illegal immigrants and refugees that this government keeps letting into Canada. All of the people being welcomed to Canada needs to stop.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is Completely INSANE on all levels . . .

Why not get the Clown Comedian to sit down with the Russians a forge a peace?

Canada can't look after the people who are here now . . . unless they create a plan . . . how about exporting two non-citizen Grifters for Every Ukrainian they bring in.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

"We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on April 12.

She is delusional. The Ukraine versus Russia population is lacking 1 billion citizens. There would be as much chance of Alberta attacking the United States of America and winning. Unless of course Canada drags us into a Nuclear World War, then there will be zero winners.

I would much prefer 1,000,000 Ukrainians who would never vote Liberal more than once, than 1,000,000 of any other country. Ukraine is ruled by a dictatorship, to say otherwise is to be as delusional as Chrystia Freeland. Ukraine government is where Justin Trudeau is trying to take us.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Wow, if they actually plan on doing this madness they are leading these people up the primrose path. They will be going from one desperate situation to a homeless situation. At least it is getting better then getting shot at but it is going to make Canadians lives just that much more difficult. All of this tragedy could have been avoided if the collective West stuck to earlier agreements about not expanding NATO into Eastern Europe. The Neo Cons can't help themselves. They are reckless and they have no reverse gear.

Report Add Reply

