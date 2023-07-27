The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline (CHTH) has found 1,500 cases of human trafficking, since it started in May 2019.
The recently released data reveals the number of cases has ranged from 251 to 460 cases per year.
Throughout this time, the CHTH provided support to 2,170 individuals who were victims or survivors of human trafficking.
The main group of people who called the CHTH were victims or survivors, making up about 37% of all callers.
Human trafficking happens all across Canada, but most of the cases reported to the CHTH happened in cities with more than 100,000 people.
Around 13% of the reported cases of trafficking happened in smaller towns and cities.
Most of the trafficking incidents reported happened in Ontario, Alberta, BC and Quebec.
Between 2019 and 2022, the CHTH received a total of 12,706 calls and found 1,500 cases of human trafficking. The number of calls has been increasing every year.
The CHTH staff gave more than 1,400 recommendations for programs and services connected to trafficking cases.
The most needed help for people who have experienced human trafficking and reached out to the CHTH was finding a safe place to live.
They also asked for assistance with case management and getting emotional support through counselling.
The most common types of human trafficking in Canada are sex trafficking and labour trafficking, with 1,029 and 88 cases reported, respectively.
However, it is believed that there may be more cases of labour trafficking that are not reported.
Although the CHTH does not gather information about the backgrounds of all the people who call, it stated that “historically marginalized communities (are) underrepresented in the data,” such as indigenous peoples, members of the sexual minorities community, black people and migrant workers.
The data is based on the information that callers voluntarily provide.
The information also shows that people who have been victims or survivors of human trafficking and other traumas rely on social services to help them recover.
The staff at the CHTH had difficulties finding the right support services for victims and survivors.
For decades, the CHTH said there has not been enough money provided for important services such as housing, along with the added challenges caused by COVID-19, which has made it difficult for service providers to help vulnerable and marginalized people.
The CHTH calls for additional federal, provincial and municipal investments that are desperately needed.
“While only a subset of all human trafficking cases in Canada was captured in our data, we are seeing clear trends occurring across the country,” said Julia Drydyk, executive director of The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking.
“For example, existing services are not enough to help those who come forward and exit their trafficking situation. Healing from trafficking trauma is a complex and difficult journey."
"Increasing the capacity of front-line organizations to serve victims and survivors of human trafficking can guarantee that no one is left behind. Victims and survivors of human trafficking should have immediate access to the supports they need, regardless of where they are in Canada.”
