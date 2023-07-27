Human Trafficking

 By Christopher Oldcorn

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline (CHTH) has found 1,500 cases of human trafficking, since it started in May 2019.

The recently released data reveals the number of cases has ranged from 251 to 460 cases per year.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

When the WEF funded Trudeau government is working 24/7 to try to encourage and normalize pedophilia why would they want to stop child trafficking?

Child trafficking like ChiCom fentanyl money laundering into our real estate IS part of their agenda to destroy Canada

Report Add Reply

