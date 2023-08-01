Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The shortage of healthcare workers across the country “is expected to get worse,” according to a department of Health briefing note.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Commons Health committee predicts that by the end of the decade, the country will have a shortage of over 100,000 nurses alone.
“The shortage is expected to get worse,” said the June 19 note Health Workforce Crisis.
“The workforce could see a 16% loss in the nursing profession within the next year.”
“Canada’s health system is experiencing an unprecedented health workforce crisis,” said the note.
“High patient workloads, lack of resources, mandatory overtime and fear for personal safety have led to high levels of burnout, absences and turnover. The impacts reverberate across all areas of the health system, including the closure of emergency rooms.”
On Feb. 7, the cabinet made a promise to provide $198.6 billion in new funding for healthcare over the next 10 years.
The department said despite billions, it was “concerned about the mental health and well-being of Canadians and of front-line workers who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy.”
“There are not enough healthcare workers to meet the current demand for services,” said the note. It is estimated there are currently 40,700 vacant nursing jobs.
“The job vacancy rate in the healthcare and social assistance sector was 6.3% for Canada as a whole,” said the note, citing Statistics Canada estimates.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified many of the challenges facing the health workforce and it is well understood the path forward must address the root cause of the crisis,” said the note.
“It will require transformative and innovative solutions.”
According to a report from the Commons Health committee on March 6, it is estimated that 4.6 million Canadians do not have a family doctor.
“It is now predicted there will be a shortage of 117,600 nurses in Canada by 2030,” wrote MPs.
“The committee was told almost 70% of health spending goes to salaries,” said the report.
“As such, a lack of funding and cuts to funding translate to fewer jobs.”
The committee suggested several options to help Canada's healthcare system. They recommended hiring more people from other countries, allowing more students into medical schools, creating a national license for doctors and nurses, and “provide incentives to attract more physicians into family care and retain them.”
Starting this fall, the department of Employment plans to implement a 50% increase in student loan forgiveness. Doctors could be eligible for up to $40,000 of loan forgiveness, while nurses could receive up to $20,000.
However, there's a catch. To qualify for this loan forgiveness, graduates must commit to working in rural areas of Canada for a minimum of five years.
“Among the many factors that contribute to the limited access to healthcare services in rural and remote areas is the challenge of attracting family physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners to these communities,” the department wrote in a June 24 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
Maybe if we fired a few thousand more, we would fix the shortage problem: signed Justin Castro.
I have family who are Nurses. All have stopped working at Hospitals. They say that AHS runs everything so poorly, it is a very crazy environment. Also, they are treated like trash by AHS. They pay is good but it is near impossible to get vacation. Generally, after about 6 or 7 years Nurses just burn out. So, the real problem with Nursing is the fact AHS runs our health system like the typical dis functional bureaucracy that it is. AHS must start to run the way businesses are run. Managers near the front line must run things so they can address problems quickly. Fact is Nursing has a turnover problem because of poor management.
The damage done by the Covid debacle will have implications for years.
The profession is now viewed as NOT the best form of employment.
Many now view healthcare professionals in a poor light.
Many healthcare workers quit or retired early because of the vaccine abuse. Some have moved to other countries.
Our non-selective immigration policy has not focused on bringing in the types of trained immigrants we may need.
One big mess. Thank you World Domination Team leaders. Government is never the answer.
I have a really great idea. Cap management salaries at 70% of a nurses with 10 years experiences salary. If they only way that management could get a pay raise, was to be a front line nurse, I think we would have a lot more nurses, and a lot few managers. Just think of all the money we would save.
They are in demand south of us. Go work in a nice warm place for more money and less turdo. Gee let me think....
Now that the 'do no harm professionals" have changed to the woke "follow the crowd", how many really can with integrity, want to work in the health field? The criminals stand next to them. Those with a brain and integrity were forced to leave. It's so broken that many will not look for a doctor, only natural professionals. I'm one of them. I'm a retired nurse. Helena Guenther
How many RNs were fired for refusing the Vaccine? At a time when the US is recruiting RNs like crazy for higher pay, less tax, and a greater standard of living and freedom.
