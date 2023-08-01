Hallway care
Courtesy of CBC

The shortage of healthcare workers across the country “is expected to get worse,” according to a department of Health briefing note.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Commons Health committee predicts that by the end of the decade, the country will have a shortage of over 100,000 nurses alone.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FreeAlberta
Maybe if we fired a few thousand more, we would fix the shortage problem: signed Justin Castro.

Free Canada
I have family who are Nurses. All have stopped working at Hospitals. They say that AHS runs everything so poorly, it is a very crazy environment. Also, they are treated like trash by AHS. They pay is good but it is near impossible to get vacation. Generally, after about 6 or 7 years Nurses just burn out. So, the real problem with Nursing is the fact AHS runs our health system like the typical dis functional bureaucracy that it is. AHS must start to run the way businesses are run. Managers near the front line must run things so they can address problems quickly. Fact is Nursing has a turnover problem because of poor management.

PersonOne
The damage done by the Covid debacle will have implications for years.

The profession is now viewed as NOT the best form of employment.

Many now view healthcare professionals in a poor light.

Many healthcare workers quit or retired early because of the vaccine abuse. Some have moved to other countries.

Our non-selective immigration policy has not focused on bringing in the types of trained immigrants we may need.

One big mess. Thank you World Domination Team leaders. Government is never the answer.

John1963
I have a really great idea. Cap management salaries at 70% of a nurses with 10 years experiences salary. If they only way that management could get a pay raise, was to be a front line nurse, I think we would have a lot more nurses, and a lot few managers. Just think of all the money we would save.

Machuugoo
They are in demand south of us. Go work in a nice warm place for more money and less turdo. Gee let me think....

guest1226
Now that the 'do no harm professionals" have changed to the woke "follow the crowd", how many really can with integrity, want to work in the health field? The criminals stand next to them. Those with a brain and integrity were forced to leave. It's so broken that many will not look for a doctor, only natural professionals. I'm one of them. I'm a retired nurse. Helena Guenther

Silence Dogood
How many RNs were fired for refusing the Vaccine? At a time when the US is recruiting RNs like crazy for higher pay, less tax, and a greater standard of living and freedom.

