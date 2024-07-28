Canada grants over 3,000 visas to Gazans

Canada has approved more than 3,000 visas for Gazans, marking a significant step in a unique immigration initiative, says Blacklock's Reporter.A Department of Immigration briefing note highlighted that Canada, with its 5,000-visa program, is “the only country in the world” offering residency to Gaza residents otherwise ineligible under standard immigration programs.“Canada is the only country in the world with a dedicated pathway for extended family members of its citizens or permanent residents in Gaza,” stated the May 27 briefing note. It further emphasized that the government “recognizes the situation in Gaza and we are being as flexible as possible to help as many extended family members of Canadians affected by the conflict.”As of June 3, a total of 3,008 Gazans had applied to live in Canada on temporary three-year permits, with 283 having arrived so far. The note, titled Government Of Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank Situation, explained that others were unable to leave the war zone for the time being.“Canada continues to put forward names of people who passed preliminary eligibility and admissibility reviews to local authorities for approval but does not ultimately decide who can exit Gaza,” the note clarified. “At this time there are no crossings into Egypt.”The Canadian government expressed its empathy for those affected in Gaza, stating, “Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected. We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.”Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced last December that rules would be waived to grant permits to Gazans with relatives in Canada. Initially aiming for hundreds, the program was expanded to 1,000 and then to 5,000 cousins, in-laws, and other distant relatives of Canadians or permanent residents.The briefing note outlined that family members in Canada were expected to provide food, shelter, clothing, school fees, and language training. However, taxpayers would also bear some costs.“Once in Canada these individuals will be able to stay in Canada for up to three years, access interim federal health program benefits for three months, access settlement services for up to three years and apply inland for study permits and open work permits free of charge,” the note stated, without estimating the overall costs.Miller has been openly critical of Israel amid its conflict with Hamas. On February 29, Miller described Gaza as “the largest hostage taking in the world,” and voiced strong concerns over the plight of Gazans.“We are all failing Gazans at this point,” Miller said. “They are under — it’s probably the largest hostage taking right now in the world. People in and around Rafah are very exposed to death, to starvation, to bombardment. We are trying to save lives.”Miller expressed frustration over the limited success in getting Gazans out of the conflict zone, saying on February 7, “Local authorities need to help us get people through the Rafah border crossing. Canada doesn’t control that and I am pretty pissed off about it.”