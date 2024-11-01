Canada proposes mandate for pro-life disclosure in pregnancy counseling by religious charities

Religious charities offering pregnancy counseling could soon be required to clearly disclose any pro-life stances, according to amendments to the Income Tax Act proposed by the Canadian government. Blacklock's Reporter says the new requirement, outlined in a Notice of Ways and Means Motion, would mandate that charities prominently state if they “do not provide induced abortion services,” offer “no information on how to obtain such services,” and “do not provide contact information for such providers.” Exemptions would apply to licenced adoption agencies, fertility clinics, and midwives.Equality Minister Marci Ien expressed concerns that some faith-based charities were potentially misleading expectant mothers. “Far too often, women across Canada seeking birth control and abortion care face judgment, misinformation, and fear tactics,” Ien said. “They deserve evidence-based information, no matter the circumstances.”The government’s move seeks to ensure that expectant mothers entering pregnancy centers are informed of any limitations in the services offered, especially regarding abortion information. “We’re always going to be there as a government and as a party to stand up for women’s rights,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stressing the importance of accurate information in reproductive health care.Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information recorded 97,211 abortions in 2022, an increase from 74,155 in 2020.