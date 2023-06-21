File Folders
The Commons Access to Information committee on Tuesday called for extensive reforms to address the federal censorship of public records, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Conservative MP John Brassard (Barrie-Innisfil, ON), who serves as the committee chair, emphasized that the current system is “broken.”

“We recognize there is always more to do,” said Trudeau. -lol. There is always more disinformation to spew is more like it.

BurdLadie
Trudeau Liberals have no intentions of fixing this problem. They don't want the population to know what is really happening in this country, especially under their corrupt leadership.

Jimmycanuk2011
👍

PersonOne
There is so much electronic recording of information that the job of finding it all is enormous, and people are demanding that they have access to the electronic records kept on themselves, and that it be revealed to them. I think that is great, but if the government wont comply... its useless. We will all come to rue the day we gave up our info. Often people have no idea that their information is being banked and shared. That is why all this Digital ID is such a laugh.... its total invasion of privacy, and the data is indiscriminately shared.... believe me I KNOW this. Data is my world.... and its a scary world.

BurdLadie
Depends what kind of data is collected. For instance, bank Debit cards collect all your purchases, your hundreds of Tim Horton coffees. What a waste of database space. Who cares? Except for Tim Hortons, If Bank of Canada moves to digitized currency, and eliminates cash, then I have a big issue about that. What business is it of theirs, where you spend your money? They'd be tracking every water bottle and basket of berries, from a fruit stand. It's ridiculous, unless they filter these out.

