The department of National Defence says the Canadian military needs “critical self-reflection” on racism, privilege, and “white fragility.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Anti-Racism Toolkit shows soldiers, sailors, and aircrew how to examine “ways that whiteness and white superiority become embedded in policies and processes.”
“Racism and discrimination still manifests in our workplaces through bias, privilege, policies, and power dynamics,” said a companion Guide to Courageous Conversations on Racism and Discrimination.
“The defence team must put compassionate effort into practice to actively become an anti-racist organization. We all have to do the work in shifting mindsets and promoting an inclusive workplace and acknowledge that together we’re different.”
“Critical self-reflection is key in order to understand and unpack seen and unseen assumptions and biases we have,” said the report.
“Ask racially and culturally grounded questions about yourself to increase awareness of seen (consciously known), unseen (unknown), and unforeseen (anticipated) issues.”
“Consider how history and politics shape or influence your personal experiences and that of colleagues within your organization,” wrote staff.
“Engaging in dialogue is the first step to understanding one another. The goal of these conversations is to raise awareness and consciousness with hopes that a deeper understanding and empathy will lead to a commitment to shift mindsets and behaviours.”
The military in a 2017 policy Strong, Secure, Engaged set quotas for the recruitment of visible minorities. Military targets state that by 2026 the quota must increase from 8% to 12%.
The Royal Canadian Air Force Journal, in a 2020 commentary, said the higher quota was “almost impossible to achieve” due to a lack of interest in military careers by minority groups.
The Anti-Racism Toolkit “is meant to increase self-awareness and situational awareness in order to raise and address difficult or uncomfortable issues.”
Military members must “practice active listening,” “assume good intentions,” and “recognize people with good intentions can make statements that hurt or offend.”
Anti-racism measures included recognition of “white privilege” meaning “unearned power, benefits, advantages, access, or opportunities based on membership in a dominant group” and “white fragility” meaning “a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable for white people triggering a range of defensive moves” including “fear, guilt and anger, and behaviours such as argumentation or silence.”
“Some audiences can walk away believing our healthcare, criminal justice, or education systems work fine and therefore differing outcomes exist because indigenous, black, and other racialized groups are doing something wrong,” said the Toolkit. “Know the counter-narratives.”
“Understand what is happening in people’s heads when we try to start a productive conversation,” said the toolkit.
“A few common themes include ‘racism is largely over or dying out over time,’ ‘people of colour are obsessed with race,’ ‘alleging discrimination is itself racist and divisive,’ ‘claiming discrimination is playing the race card or it’s opportunistic,’ ‘if we can address class inequality racial inequality will take care of itself.’”
Defence department polling has found that most visible minorities consider the Canadian Armed Forces a “last resort” as a career option.
“They tend to see it as an oblique and arduous pathway to success,” pollsters wrote in a 2014 report Visible Minorities Recruitment and the Canadian Armed Forces. “As newcomers, they did not immigrate to Canada and endure hardship in order that their children should join the military.”
White Fragility - when weak, stupid, self flagellating, spineless and “fragile” white people succumb to the unwarranted guilt being laid on them by progressive communist nut jobs.
perhaps non-white Jagmeat needs to stop supporting white Trudeau? Maybe Trudeau needs to go off and work for some NGO over in Somalia making sure they have good drinking water. Maybe that would help to assuage his "white privelege" flying around in a taxpayer funded airplane all over the world, and staying in $6,000/night rooms and singing in bars at the Queen of Englands funeral, and seizing working people's bank accounts during the truckers protest.
I remember speaking with an overseas military fellow who came across as part of an international rodeo that the military of various countries were having in Canada. He said that the biggest morale problems in the Canadian forces were related to bilingualism, where you got promoted on your ability to speak, not your competency or skill sets; now, they are further destroying our military by mandating woke. Pretty soon other nations will reject the idea of fighting with us because of this deterioration. My apologies to the honorable men and women in our forces who still believe and work in it.
Who wrote this garbage? Nathalie Younglai? Cynthia Levine-Rasky?
This is the old Marxist Playbook on full view . . . to destroy what little is left of the once functioning Cdn. Military. Look behind the screen and see a CCP operative & maybe even Justin . . .
Reality is Most Racists in Canada today are blacks, browns & asians . . .
Minorities don't want to join the Cdn. Military?
Of course they don't . . . many are just here for the 2nd Passport, others for the Free Stuff . . . only Loyal Canooks joint the Military.
https://nationalpost.com/news/white-reservist-who-hurled-racial-abuse-at-black-soldiers-wont-be-disciplined-army-decides
Just something to chew on...nothing here to see folks 🤡
There is no systemic racism in CAF. Clayton Matchee is a Cree First Nations man and was a Master Corporal in the Canadian Airborne. That means any lower ranking members took orders from him regardless of skin colour. The government is the one who forced them to take a brutal anti malaria drug that caused nightsweats and hallucinations and anger and headaches. The government is the problem for First Nations people in this country, not the population, and always has been. The government was the one that blamed Matchee for the torture and killing of a theif called Shadane Arone when he was out of his mind on that drug and then used the racism garbage (Arone was black) to disband the Canadian Airborne. This was the Liberal gov. You can’t tell me that this wasn’t WEF planned. Commies play for the long game. Even if they don’t see the results in their lifetime, they play for the team.
I suggest that most Canadian youth in these times (and their parents) regard the military "as an oblique and arduous pathway to success". But that's the way to success should be. As it should in any worthwhile area of endeavour. In our comfort and complacency we have come to regard success as an entitlement. I suggest that many immigrants, whether members of a superficial minority or not, come here prepared to work hard, only to find that they don't have to, are in fact dissuaded by the prevailing attitudes of their fellow citizens and the government they have put in place.
You see the grave stones in military grave yards from the US civil war and up to all the other wars and graves over in Holland and France the overwhelming majority of those who are buried there are white soldiers. Does that look like white privilege ??? If this doesn’t get stopped we’re done. The globalist communist fascists are slowly switching out our police and military from people who are capable of doing the job regardless of colour to woke haters who hate the country and they hate YOU. We already saw the zealousness with which these goons beat down the Freedom Convoy, so imagine even more woksters with guns and bats.
This is anti-white b.s. Good luck recruiting.
Why would anyone join the CAF, where if you are injured with life altering wounds, they offer MAID, and reward convicted terrorists with multimillion cash rewards, but cut all health, and mental support for veterans?
If anyone invades Canada, the woke military and cities will be the first to surrender, the only resistance will be from civilian rural Canadians.
This is so obviously dumb. Fighting racism, by being racist towards white people. Ya...this is such bull! Teach tolerance and understanding for ALL people, that make sense.
It is a job that may require you to take aim and kill someone. But you must be sensitive to race. Only in the world of the Liberal government would this even be a distant concept.
Translation, if your white your not welcome in the Army. Point taken. I wish the government all the luck in the world taking on the Russians and the Chinese without white men hahahahahahaha
I spent 21 years in the Canadian Forces..... This is just more Trudeau BS!
The Canadian military is already having trouble recruiting; this new woke BS certainly won’t help. What ever happened to merit-based hiring and promotion? We had strong and brave indigenous soldiers and people of various races in the Canadian military during the last war. Many of them stood out because of their character and accomplishments, not because of their skin color. A return to those times when the government and military were run by behaviorists rather than racists is what we need.
If anyone doubts that the CCP has agents within our military working to depower and neuter our armed forces this latest farce should remove that doubt. All of this woke lunacy has a purpose and it is intended to destroy every aspect of western society
