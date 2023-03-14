Canadian Armed Forces

The department of National Defence says the Canadian military needs “critical self-reflection” on racism, privilege, and “white fragility.”

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Anti-Racism Toolkit shows soldiers, sailors, and aircrew how to examine “ways that whiteness and white superiority become embedded in policies and processes.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

White Fragility - when weak, stupid, self flagellating, spineless and “fragile” white people succumb to the unwarranted guilt being laid on them by progressive communist nut jobs.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

perhaps non-white Jagmeat needs to stop supporting white Trudeau? Maybe Trudeau needs to go off and work for some NGO over in Somalia making sure they have good drinking water. Maybe that would help to assuage his "white privelege" flying around in a taxpayer funded airplane all over the world, and staying in $6,000/night rooms and singing in bars at the Queen of Englands funeral, and seizing working people's bank accounts during the truckers protest.

guest356
guest356

I remember speaking with an overseas military fellow who came across as part of an international rodeo that the military of various countries were having in Canada. He said that the biggest morale problems in the Canadian forces were related to bilingualism, where you got promoted on your ability to speak, not your competency or skill sets; now, they are further destroying our military by mandating woke. Pretty soon other nations will reject the idea of fighting with us because of this deterioration. My apologies to the honorable men and women in our forces who still believe and work in it.

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

Who wrote this garbage? Nathalie Younglai? Cynthia Levine-Rasky?

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is the old Marxist Playbook on full view . . . to destroy what little is left of the once functioning Cdn. Military. Look behind the screen and see a CCP operative & maybe even Justin . . .

Reality is Most Racists in Canada today are blacks, browns & asians . . .

Minorities don't want to join the Cdn. Military?

Of course they don't . . . many are just here for the 2nd Passport, others for the Free Stuff . . . only Loyal Canooks joint the Military.

WilliamHallVC
WilliamHallVC

https://nationalpost.com/news/white-reservist-who-hurled-racial-abuse-at-black-soldiers-wont-be-disciplined-army-decides

WilliamHallVC
WilliamHallVC

Just something to chew on...nothing here to see folks 🤡

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

There is no systemic racism in CAF. Clayton Matchee is a Cree First Nations man and was a Master Corporal in the Canadian Airborne. That means any lower ranking members took orders from him regardless of skin colour. The government is the one who forced them to take a brutal anti malaria drug that caused nightsweats and hallucinations and anger and headaches. The government is the problem for First Nations people in this country, not the population, and always has been. The government was the one that blamed Matchee for the torture and killing of a theif called Shadane Arone when he was out of his mind on that drug and then used the racism garbage (Arone was black) to disband the Canadian Airborne. This was the Liberal gov. You can’t tell me that this wasn’t WEF planned. Commies play for the long game. Even if they don’t see the results in their lifetime, they play for the team.

GW Epema
GW Epema

I suggest that most Canadian youth in these times (and their parents) regard the military "as an oblique and arduous pathway to success". But that's the way to success should be. As it should in any worthwhile area of endeavour. In our comfort and complacency we have come to regard success as an entitlement. I suggest that many immigrants, whether members of a superficial minority or not, come here prepared to work hard, only to find that they don't have to, are in fact dissuaded by the prevailing attitudes of their fellow citizens and the government they have put in place.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

You see the grave stones in military grave yards from the US civil war and up to all the other wars and graves over in Holland and France the overwhelming majority of those who are buried there are white soldiers. Does that look like white privilege ??? If this doesn’t get stopped we’re done. The globalist communist fascists are slowly switching out our police and military from people who are capable of doing the job regardless of colour to woke haters who hate the country and they hate YOU. We already saw the zealousness with which these goons beat down the Freedom Convoy, so imagine even more woksters with guns and bats.

Amy08
Amy08

This is anti-white b.s. Good luck recruiting.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Why would anyone join the CAF, where if you are injured with life altering wounds, they offer MAID, and reward convicted terrorists with multimillion cash rewards, but cut all health, and mental support for veterans?

If anyone invades Canada, the woke military and cities will be the first to surrender, the only resistance will be from civilian rural Canadians.

Free Canada
Free Canada

This is so obviously dumb. Fighting racism, by being racist towards white people. Ya...this is such bull! Teach tolerance and understanding for ALL people, that make sense.

PersonOne
PersonOne

It is a job that may require you to take aim and kill someone. But you must be sensitive to race. Only in the world of the Liberal government would this even be a distant concept.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Translation, if your white your not welcome in the Army. Point taken. I wish the government all the luck in the world taking on the Russians and the Chinese without white men hahahahahahaha

Paul S
Paul S

I spent 21 years in the Canadian Forces..... This is just more Trudeau BS!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The Canadian military is already having trouble recruiting; this new woke BS certainly won’t help. What ever happened to merit-based hiring and promotion? We had strong and brave indigenous soldiers and people of various races in the Canadian military during the last war. Many of them stood out because of their character and accomplishments, not because of their skin color. A return to those times when the government and military were run by behaviorists rather than racists is what we need.

jokeco68
jokeco68

If anyone doubts that the CCP has agents within our military working to depower and neuter our armed forces this latest farce should remove that doubt. All of this woke lunacy has a purpose and it is intended to destroy every aspect of western society

